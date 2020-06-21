Register
09:01 GMT21 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cyberattack

    South Korea's Unification Ministry Reportedly Mulling Computer Upgrade Against Cyberattacks

    © CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106920/78/1069207827_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_c735c4c219519389cdc7255ab9d0e34b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202006211079678705-south-koreas-unification-ministry-reportedly-mulling-computer-upgrade-against-cyberattacks/

    Amid a recent flare-up of tensions between South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), earlier in June, Seoul’s Unification Ministry had warned of the danger of increased cyberattacks which could be made using highly advanced hacking technology.

    South Korea's Unification Ministry is reportedly planning an upgrade of its computer system in a bid to boost its security against possible cyberattacks, reports Yonhap.

    The ministry is cited as planning to invest 320 million won ($265,000) in the project, as it seeks to detect and analyse any Advanced Persistent Threats (APT), targeting it in real time. APT refers to attacks that aggressively pursue a chosen target rather an unidentified subject.

    The reported upgrade of the system is expected to take six months.

    Earlier in June, the ministry was quoted as underscoring that "Intelligent cyberattacks with highly advanced hacking technology are on the rise," as it announced that it intended to push ahead with an upgrade.

    "This will establish a new system that allows us to effectively respond to cyberattacks by linking the system with institutions specialising in preventing cyberattacks, instead of civil servants having to sit down all day and look out for possible attacks," a ministry official said, cited by Yonhap.

    The move, touted as a potential safeguard against possible cyberattacks from North Korea and other parties, comes a year after hackers, disguising themselves as ministry staff, sent emails containing malicious codes to reporters covering the ministry’s work.

    It was suggested at the time that North Korea was behind the attacks.

    Pyongyang is often accused by the US and international cybersecurity officials, along with private sector specialists, of infiltrating global financial networks and allegedly launching cyberattacks.

    North Korea was accused of being behind the spread of the WannaCry virus in May 2017, which blocked computers around the world with messages flashing on the screen demanding money to remove the restriction.

    A screenshot shows a WannaCry ransomware demand, provided by cyber security firm Symantec, in Mountain View, California, U.S. May 15, 2017
    © REUTERS / Courtesy of Symantec
    A screenshot shows a WannaCry ransomware demand, provided by cyber security firm Symantec, in Mountain View, California, U.S. May 15, 2017

    In response to accusations of cyberattacks, North Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed the allegations as an attempt to “tarnish the image” of the state, in its statement on 28 May 2020.

    The current developments come as tensions in the region soared after the People's Democratic Republic of Korea (DPRK) cut off communications with its southern neighbour and blew up an Inter-Korean Liaison office in the border town of Kaesong on 16 June.

    A view of an explosion of a joint liaison office with South Korea in border town Kaesong, North Korea in this picture supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 16, 2020
    © REUTERS / KCNA
    A view of an explosion of a joint liaison office with South Korea in border town Kaesong, North Korea in this picture supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 16, 2020

    The unexpected move came three days after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, threatened to scrap the "useless" channel and the North-South agreement unless Seoul stops sending alleged propaganda leaflets over the border using balloons.

    Certain groups in South Korea have long been conducting a campaign of sending leaflets across the border criticising the policies of the North Korean leader.

    The General Staff Department of the Korean People's Army also announced the resumption of "all kinds of regular military exercises" near the Korean Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), set up after the inter-Korean summit in 2018, and redeploy troops to Kaesong and the Mount Kumgang joint tourist zone on the eastern coast.

    Park Sang-Hak, a North Korean defector living in the South and leader of an anti-North Korea civic group, holds a balloon containing leaflets denouncing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, March 26, 2016, on the sixth anniversary of the sinking of the naval ship Cheonan.
    © REUTERS / Kim Hong-Ji
    Park Sang-Hak, a North Korean defector living in the South and leader of an anti-North Korea civic group, holds a balloon containing leaflets denouncing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, March 26, 2016, on the sixth anniversary of the sinking of the naval ship Cheonan.

    In response, South Korean military warned that Pyongyang “will pay the price” if it takes military action against South Korea.

    Related:

    South Korea Urges North to Keep Up Joint Peace Efforts Following Communication Cut-Off
    South Korea Increases Combat Readiness Amid Soaring Tensions With North, Reports Claim
    South Korea Threatens Pyongyang With Strong Response Following Explosion at Liaison Office
    North Korea May Stage Cyber Attack Against US Presidential Election, Experts Say
    Tags:
    Kim Yo-jong, cyber, Hacking, hacking, Kaesong, Kaesong, Kim Jong-un, South Korea's Unification Ministry, Unification Ministry
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Street performers dressed as movie characters wait for customers to take photos, on Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, California on 12 June 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 13 - 19 June
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse