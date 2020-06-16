Register
15:58 GMT16 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Hacker

    ‘Boring Reality’: No Indication of Massive Cyber-Attack on US, Internet Security Experts Say

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Magnus916 / Hacker-1
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    201
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107619/62/1076196255_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_336d2b79ba9fc8f963c6f552c8b3aed9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202006161079631921-boring-reality-no-indication-of-massive-cyber-attack-on-us-internet-security-experts-say/

    On Monday, hundreds of thousands of people across the US reported outages related to mobile operators and Internet services, with the hacktivist group Anonymous claiming that the country was "under a major DDoS attack".

    Security experts have insisted that there is no evidence that the US was hit by a massive cyber-attack on 15 June, which led to outages for T-Mobile, Fortnight, Instagram, AT&T, Twitch, and Facebook Messenger.

    Matthew Prince, founder of web security giant Cloudflare, which also specialises in DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) protection, tweeted on Tuesday that “there’s a lot of buzz right now about a massive DDoS attack targeting the US, complete with scary-looking graphs”.

    “While it makes for a good headline in these already dramatic times, it's not accurate. The reality is far more boring”, he added, referring to the US mobile operator T-Mobile that he claimed was “making some changes to their network configurations today”.

    “Unfortunately, it went badly. The result has been for around the last 6 hours a series of cascading failures for their users, impacting both their voice and data networks”, Prince tweeted.

    The expert also shared screenshots to illustrate that there had been no considerable increase in Internet traffic, which is a typical sign of a massive DDoS attack.

    Prince was echoed by cyber researcher Brian Krebs, who wrote on Twitter that he had found “no indication these outages are DDoS related” and that they “may be Sprint/T-Mobile issues related to a wonky update in the systems […]”.

    Expert on malware Marcus Hutchins, for his part, cast doubt on the initial wave of DDoS claims posted on Twitter by angry users.

    "T-Mobile outage means everyone using them can't access any websites, leading to reports that Facebook, Twitter, Instagram are all down (they're not). Customers also can't call/be called by other providers, leading to reports other providers are down too (they're not)”, he explained in a post on his Twitter account.

    He pointed to the DDoS attack map shared by the hacktivist group Anonymous, which shows a "random sample of global DDoS traffic badly plotted on a world map", something that does not mean that such an attack took place.

    Forbes has, meanwhile, quoted Jake Moore, a cybersecurity specialist at ESET, as saying that "rumors spread like wildfire on the internet, and it's usually horror sounding stories like this that travel the fastest”.

    He pointed out that “fact-checking before sharing is vital, but as it takes time, many people tend to just read a headline before sharing it, which adds fuel to the fire”.

    The remarks came after T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert confirmed that the company had experienced voice- and text-related troubles which "intermittently impacted customers in markets across the US”.

    He assured that the firm has “hundreds of our engineers and vendor partner staff working to resolve this issue and our team will be working through the night as needed to get the network fully operational”.

    This was preceded by Anonymous tweeting that the US was “under a major DDoS attack" and that the source of it is “currently unknown”.

    “We speculate it may be China as the situation between South and North Korea is currently deteriorating”, the hacktivist group added, in an apparent nod to Pyongyang’s move last week to cut all communication ties with Seoul.

    On Monday, Anonymous claimed responsibility for taking down the website of the Atlanta Police Department in the wake of the killing of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old African-American man who was fatally shot during an encounter with two white Atlanta police officers last week.

    Related:

    Anonymous Suspected of Pulling Down Minneapolis PD Site as Group Vows to 'Expose Corrupt US Police'
    ‘Elderly Uncle Running Pantsless’: Anonymous Author Does Massive Smear Job on Trump in New Book
    Mystery as Anonymous Seller Puts up for Auction JFK Assassination Docs
    Anonymous Hacker Group Uses Zero-Day Vulnerabilities to Attack North Koreans Over 2019 – Google
    Tags:
    T-Mobile, Twitter, hackers, cyber attack, Anonymous, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse