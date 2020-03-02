Register
19:52 GMT02 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Saturday, April 15, 2017, file photo, a North Korean national flag flutters as soldiers in tanks salute to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of the current ruler

    US Doubles Down International Efforts to Contain North Korean ‘Malign Cyber Activities’

    © AP Photo / Wong Maye-E, File
    Tech
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106439/13/1064391327_0:203:4848:2930_1200x675_80_0_0_6b1474a745a2e1f51a2e3ea320c9ebea.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202003021078454830-us-doubles-down-international-efforts-to-contain-north-korean-malign-cyber-activities/

    According to a Trump administration official, Washington is renewing efforts to hem in Pyongyang’s “malign cyberactivities,” sharing intelligence with its allies to put additional pressure on the North Korean government as negotiations seem unlikely to be revived.

    As nearly two years of warming relations between the US and Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) increasingly seem to be over, Washington is doubling down on efforts to force concessions from Pyongyang by further curtailing hacking operations ostensibly linked to the government.

    Trump administration officials are “taking cyberintelligence that we have and sharing it with countries around the world to help them defend themselves against what the North Koreans are doing and also prepare them to take action against it, basically to undermine North Korea’s capability to carry out malign cyberactivities,” an anonymous administration official told The Washington Times for a Sunday story.

    The paper noted a February report by Recorded Future, a private intelligence analysis firm, that highlighted North Korea’s alleged internet-based cybercrime as having “three primary tactics for generating revenue: internet-enabled bank theft; use and exploitation of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology; and low-level information technology work and financial crime.”

    In an excerpt of his new book “The Hacker and the State: Cyber Attacks and the New Normal of Geopolitics” that appeared in Wired on Saturday, Georgetown University cybersecurity professor Ben Buchanan described how such operations work in detail, noting the efforts to combat them come in the wake of a sophisticated US currency counterfeiting scheme that was shut down.

    “North Korean operatives found a better way to rob banks. They did not have to break through reinforced concrete or tunnel under vaults to get at the money, and they had no need to use force or threats. Instead, they simply duped the bank’s computers into giving it away,”  Buchanan wrote.

    In one example given by the author, North Korean hackers allegedly shut down the printing system used by the Central Bank of Bangladesh to record all transactions made through the SWIFT international bank wire service before hacking into the bank’s account system, nearly making off with $850 million. The New York Federal Reserve identified the operation and shut down most of the transactions, but the hackers still purloined $81 million.

    In another operation, North Korean hackers allegedly broke into the computer database at Cosmos Cooperative Bank in India in the summer of 2018. A massive “ATM cash-out” operation unfolded, in which operatives in 28 countries attempted to make cash withdrawals of between $100 and $2,500 each over a two-hour period, with the cards’ authentication checks wired through their own system, tricking Cosmos into distributing the funds - $11 million in all.

    Hackers also allegedly targeted South Korean bitcoin exchange Youbit, nabbing 17% of its financial assets, and attacks on cryptocurrency exchanges have netted the DPRK more than $500 million, Buchanan wrote.

    In a Saturday op-ed for 38 North, Stephanie T. Kleine-Ahlbrandt, a Stimson Center nonresident fellow and finance and economics expert on the DPRK Panel of Experts at the UN Security Council, noted that despite the existence of the Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center, “banks, governments, cryptocurrency exchanges and other targets have been reluctant to share information on cyber attacks despite the utility of such information in helping to thwart and reduce the damage of attacks.”

    “The US should model such information sharing itself while supporting other countries to establish inter-agency working groups to enable policymakers, regulators, supervisors, law enforcement authorities and other relevant authorities to cooperate with each other to develop and implement effective policies, regulations, and other measures to address cyber attacks with a view to addressing security gaps, developing regulatory approaches to cryptocurrencies, and sharing information on investigations,” Kleine-Ahlbrandt wrote. “Public-private partnerships for information sharing should also be supported and expanded.”

    According to the UN, the DPRK uses the funds mainly to finance its weapons programs, which are the primary target of economic sanctions directed by the UN and US. On Monday, Pyongyang fired two short-range rockets into the Sea of Japan which, while not a violation of sanctions or previous self-imposed moratoria, still served to further cool relations with both Seoul and Washington.

    Related:

    No Russians Detected! 52 Hackers Attacked US Army Networks Using 146 Vulnerabilities in One Month
    UN Admits Hackers Infiltrated Key Servers In Espionage Breach
    ‘Empire of Hackers’: China Calls US World’s Biggest Cyberspy Amid Technology Theft Battle
    Tags:
    United States, SWIFT, cybercrime, hacking, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Shadow of Fukushima: Images of Abandoned Futaba Town Nine Years After Japan's Worst Nuclear Accident
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse