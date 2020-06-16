North Korea to Reenter Border Areas, Resume 'Regular Military Exercises' Near DMZ

As a result, the Korean People's Army (KPA) will reenter the border areas of Kaesong and Mount Kumgang, which were disarmed following a series of inter-Korean agreements.
Pyongyang declared on Wednesday that it had "flatly" rejected Seoul's previous offer to allow special envoys to assist in repairing tensions between the two Koreas, according to Yonhap News Agency, citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
This follows the KPA's Monday declaration that it would "turn the front line into a fortress and further heighten the military vigilance against the South."
The army noted in their KCNA statement that it would soon begin organizing an "action plan for taking measures to make the Army advance again into the zones that had been demilitarized under the North-South agreement."
Inter-Korean relations have soured since the 2018 de-escalation agreement between South Korean President Moon Jae In and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)