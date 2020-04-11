Photos: Indonesian Volcano Krakatoa Erupts, Spewing 14 Kilometres of Ash Into Air

The eruption was said to be the biggest since December 2018, when an explosion by the volcano triggered a 150-metre-high tsunami that killed four hundred people in Sumatra and devastated a nearby uninhabited island.

The Indonesian volcano Krakatoa, also known as Krakatau, erupted on Friday, forcing an ash cloud 14 kilometres into the air, according to Newshub.

The eruption of the famous volcano, located between the islands of Java and Sumatra in the Indonesian province of Lampung, reportedly began an 10:35 p.m. local time (3:35 PM Saturday GMT).

“Krakatau is erupting nonstop for 2 hours,” one social media user posted. “I live in bogor and I can hear the noises as clear as everybody else hear. This feels like a nightmare”.

#EnDesarrollo | Erupciones submarinas en áreas cercanas al Krakatoa en la peligrosa isla de Java en Indonesia pic.twitter.com/zqq8aFo0Qh — Weather News:::+ (@MeteoWeather2) April 10, 2020

Local residents in neighboring areas said that the explosion of the volcano could be heard far away.

The volcano eruption detecting site Volcano Discovery described the event as a “large magmatic eruption”.

No deaths or injuries have been reported.

El #Krakatoa, también conocido como #Krakatau, reportan en #Indonesia una "gran erupción magmática" en este momento, y las imágenes satelitales muestran cenizas a varios kilómetros en el aire. pic.twitter.com/AcochzAe2J — Realidad internacional (@realidad_int) April 10, 2020

Krakatoa’s largest eruption in modern times took place in 1883. The enormous blasts made a sound that was heard hundreds of miles away, formed a tsunami that towered 42 metres high in some places and created an ash cloud 80 km (260,000 ft) tall that darkened skies around the Earth for several years. An estimated 36,000 people lost their lives in one of the largest recorded volcanic explosions in the last thousand years.

After the non stop eruption of the Merapi volcano, now Anak Krakatoa volcano erupted too, with ash to 47,000 ft altitude. Indonesia is having a tough time. https://t.co/NEof4vBlFO pic.twitter.com/qZgGMJfnFW — Aida Greenbury (@AidaGreenbury) April 10, 2020