Register
13:52 GMT10 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Volcano eruption , cloud of ash

    Ancient Volcano Eruptions that Killed Almost 90 Percent of Species Offer Warning on Global Warming

    © Photo : Pixabay/Pexels
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107569/51/1075695193_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_cf5cc6f1cbd3bf00cfc358fcec823c51.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202004101078908025-ancient-volcano-eruptions-that-killed-almost-90-percent-of-species-offer-warning-on-global-warming/

    Life on Earth has faced several catastrophic mass extinction events in the last 500 million years that killed off 75 - 90 per cent of all species on Earth, with the events triggering these cataclysms possibly able to send a message to mankind today.

    Volcanic eruptions that are believed to have played a role in triggering a mass extinction event some 200 million years ago may contain a warning to mankind regarding the warming climate on Earth, according to a new study.

    The authors of the paper, entitled “Deep CO2 in the end-Triassic Central Atlantic Magmatic Province”, published in Nature Communications on 7 April, claim the amount of carbon emissions released in a single pulse of volcanic eruptions is similar to what is anticipated to be generated by man’s activity during the 21st century. This forecast is based on a 2 degree Celsius increase in global temperatures above pre-industrial levels. The data pertaining to the extinction event, they believe, offers a warning relevant for our day.

    Lava
    © CC0 / Pixabay
    Lava

    As the team of scientists studied over 200 rock samples around the world, they investigated the history of volatiles in the magmas of the Central Atlantic Magmatic Province (CAMP).

    The experts then examined the implications of these findings for magma eruption history, and impact on the global climate.

    "Our estimates suggest that the amount of CO2 that each CAMP magmatic pulse injected into the end-Triassic atmosphere is comparable to the amount of anthropogenic emissions projected for the 21st century. Such large volumes of volcanic CO2 likely contributed to end-Triassic global warming and ocean acidification," the researchers write.

    Manfredo Capriolo, of the University of Padova in Italy and a co-author of the study, was quoted by The Guardian as saying:

    “This biotic crisis wiped out almost half of the existing species of the late Triassic in both marine and terrestrial realms”.

    The “Great Dying”

    Life on Earth has been faced with several catastrophic mass extinction events in the last 500 million years that killed off 75 - 90 per cent of all species on Earth.

    The most studied mass extinction, famous for being caused mainly by a huge asteroid and marking the boundary between the Cretaceous and Paleogene periods about 66 million years ago, killed off the non-avian dinosaurs, opening the way for mammals and birds to evolve.

    This artist's rendering provided by Mark Witton in April 2017 shows a Teleocrater rhadinus, center, a four-legged, meat-eating reptile and a close relative of dinosaurs, eating a relative of mammals, Cynognathus.
    © AP Photo / Mark Witton
    This artist's rendering provided by Mark Witton in April 2017 shows a Teleocrater rhadinus, center, a four-legged, meat-eating reptile and a close relative of dinosaurs, eating a relative of mammals, Cynognathus.

    However, that event was an exception, claims science, as the greatest trigger for mass extinctions appears to be major changes in Earth’s carbon cycle. This refers to large igneous province eruptions - huge volcano eruptions that ejected massive amounts of heat-trapping gases such as carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. These events generated catastrophic global warming and other related features, such as ocean acidification and loss of dissolved oxygen in water.

    Accordingly, around 252 million years ago, Earth faced the Permian-Triassic extinction, when in the course of about 60,000 years, 96 percent of all marine species and about three of every four species on land were wiped out.

    This extinction was triggered by the Siberian Traps, an immense volcanic complex that erupted more than 720,000 cubic miles of lava across current day Siberia.

    The eruption released at least 14.5 trillion tons of carbon - more than 2.5 times what would be generated if every ounce of fossil fuel on Earth were burned, according to National Geographic.

    Climate models suggest that at the time, the warming and loss of an estimated 76 percent of oxygen by oceans account for most of the extinction’s species losses.

    The mass extinction event some 252 million years ago, dubbed the “Great Dying”, known as the Permian-Triassic extinction, is believed to have killed off about 76 percent of all terrestrial and marine species on Earth. The catastrophic cataclysm, according to scientists, was the result of climate changes triggered by vast amounts of carbon dioxide released by volcanic eruptions at that time.

    A cloud of ash belches out of Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano (File)
    © AP Photo / ARTURO ANDRADE
    A cloud of ash belches out of Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano (File)
    “The initiation of these eruptions created one of the warmest climate since the dawn of animal life on our planet, and coincided with massive extinction on land and in the oceans,” Jessica Whiteside, associate professor of geochemistry at the University of Southampton who was not involved in the study, was cited by The Guardian as saying.

    Commenting on the findings to Newsweek, David Bond, from the UK's University of Hull, whose research focuses on environmental changes during mass extinctions and who was not involved in the latest study, emphasized that the study had lasting implications:

    “Their study should send an important message to our policy makers — CO2 has driven some of the greatest extinctions in Earth history.”
    Tags:
    Triassic Period, Cretaceous period, Cretaceous, Global Warming, global warming, global warming, mass extinction, eruption, volcano eruption, Volcanos, Volcano, volcano
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Passengers wearing face masks and rain coats to protect against the spread of coronavirus walk outside of Hankou train station after of the resumption of train services in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Wednesday, 8 April 2020. After 11 weeks of lockdown, the first train departed Wednesday morning from a re-opened Wuhan, the origin point for the coronavirus pandemic, as residents once again were allowed to travel in and out of the sprawling central Chinese city.
    Wuhan Lockdown Lifted: Daily Life in City That Became Epicentre of COVID-19 Outbreak in China
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse