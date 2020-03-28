Video: Indonesian Volcano Mount Merapi Spews 5,000-Metres Column of Ash Into Air

Earlier this month, Mount Merapi erupted, shooting an enormous ash cloud over 6,000 metres into the atmosphere. Indonesia has almost 130 active volcanoes across its territory, as is located on the Pacific Ocean's 'Ring of Fire', a vast zone of geological instability known for frequent powerful earthquakes and major volcanic activity.

Indonesia's Mount Merapi, the country’s most active volcano, erupted again on Friday, forcing a 5,000-metre ash cloud into the air in its second major activity this month, according to the Agence France-Presse.

Volcanic ash and sand covered areas several kilometres away from the country’s historic city of Yogyakarta. Local authorities said no damages have been reported.

"There has been no reports of damage from the eruption. We urge people to stay calm and not panic," said Agus Wibowo, spokesperson of the national disaster mitigation agency, cited by the news outlet.

An earlier eruption by the volcano covered Yogyakarta and a neighbouring city with grey dust, prompting the shutdown of a local airport.

The most aggressive eruption of Mount Merapi recently took place in 2010, resulting in the death of over 300 people and the evacuation of 280,000, the volcano’s most powerful eruption since 1930

