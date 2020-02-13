Register
19:47 GMT13 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 5, 2017. Earlier this month, intelligence experts said they believed Ukrainian aerospace companies may have engaged in the transfer of missile technology to Pyongyang.

    China’s Coronavirus Outbreak Delayed North Korea’s ‘Christmas’ ICBM Launch - Report

    © REUTERS / KCNA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107781/54/1077815439.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202002131078307643-chinas-coronavirus-outbreak-delayed-north-koreas-christmas-icbm-launch---report-/

    While it was presumed Pyongyang would conduct an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test around the beginning of the new year, South Korean analysts contend that North Korea reconsidered the launch in an effort to not irritate its ally China amid the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic.

    In December 2019, Pyongyang officials promised the US would receive a “Christmas gift” if Washington did not return to the negotiating table to discuss denuclearization by the end of the year. However, the end of the year came and went, and no talks were had between the two nations, yet - to this day - there has still been no sign of the “gift.”

    Speaking to the Washington Times earlier this week, Lee Gee Dong, the vice president of the Institute for National Security Strategy (INSS) in Seoul, South Korea, explained that the coronavirus’s impact on Beijing made Pyongyang delay its ICBM launch.

    “The most friendly country of North Korea — China — is having serious difficulties, and North Korea doesn’t want to make things worse,” the INSS official said. “I think for the coming three or four months, it will be quite quiet, and the North Koreans will not carry out any provocative or dangerous actions against the world.”

    While reports on North Korea in late December suggested that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) had increased activity at a number of facilities associated with the country’s ballistic missile program, the presence of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, was being identified at the same time.

    The INSS’ team of analysts, which includes a “high-level defector” from North Korea, according to the Times, believes Pyongyang took Beijing’s domestic issues into consideration and felt an ICBM test may make it hard for China - and even Russia - to defend the DPRK on an international front.

    “The North Koreans did not come through with any ‘Christmas present’ and they have not taken any ‘new path’ because they are well aware of the side effects that could be had,” Lee said, adding the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s government was “wary of ruining the relationship it has successfully built with Russia and China and the support it is getting from those two countries.”

    Researchers are scrambling to find treatments and a vaccine for the coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of more than 1,300 individuals and infected over 60,000 others worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

    Kim In Tea, the INSS team’s analyst who defected from North Korea a decade ago, asserted to the Times that the North Korean leader is focused on restructuring his government as he prepares for “a long-term stall in negotiations.”

    “About 30% of 230 high-level cadres inside the North Korean government have been reshuffled,” he said, noting that the restructuring of the government has to do with the “current difficulties” the country is facing domestically.

    At the same time, it was reported last month that Ri Son Gwon, the former head of the DPRK’s Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, had been appointed as the nation’s new foreign minister, which may make the US wary in future denuclearization talks, as the official has had no prior involvement with negotiations.

    Related:

    US Army Testing New Fabric That Neutralizes Nerve Agents
    ‘Satanist’ US Army Soldier Pleads Guilty to Distributing Bomb-Making Instructions
    US, South Korea to Modify Springtime's Joint Military Drills to Appease North – Reports
    North Korea Cancels All Air China Flights to Pyongyang, Beefs Up Precautions Amid Coronavirus Fears
    ‘They Learned How to Go Fast’: US General Says Pentagon Should Copy Elon Musk, North Korea
    Tags:
    Beijing, China, Seoul, South Korea, vaccine, coronavirus, Pyongyang, North Korea, Kim Jong-un
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion as Religion: The Blonds Present Shimmering Garments at New York Fashion Week
    Trumper Jumpers
    Trumper Jumpers
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse