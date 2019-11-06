Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt Leaves Fans Gasping for Breath With Her Underwater Shoot

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who stepped into the glamour industry at the age of 18 with her debut into her acting career, recently walked away with the Best Actress award at the country's coveted IIFA awards, for her acting prowess in movies like Raazi, Highway and many others.

Wearing striking metallic and neon gowns, beautiful Alia Bhatt pulled off perfect poses for the underwater cameras with ease while holding her breath.

The actress unleashed her sultry-self for Vogue magazine’s “Women of the Year” 2019 issue. Dressed in monokinis, Alia raised the temperature of the pool in her mermaid avatar.

However, Alia wasn’t the only actress to pose for the magazine's upcoming edition.

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif who has recently launched her makeup line- 'Kay Beauty' and Iraqi-American makeup artist Huda Kattan were also seen striking sexy poses.

Alia has recently sparked speculation of a foray into Hollywood after she posted pictures on Instagram, where she is posing on the streets of Los Angeles. Finalisation of a contract with a Hollywood agent is rumoured to be Alia’s top agenda apart from vacationing with her BFF Akansha Rajan.