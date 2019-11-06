Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt Leaves Fans Gasping for Breath With Her Underwater Shoot

Wearing striking metallic and neon gowns, beautiful Alia Bhatt pulled off perfect poses for the underwater cameras with ease while holding her breath.
The actress unleashed her sultry-self for Vogue magazine’s “Women of the Year” 2019 issue. Dressed in monokinis, Alia raised the temperature of the pool in her mermaid avatar.
View this post on Instagram
Into the blue. Meet #AliaBhatt in our #November 2019 issue. Photographed by Sumer Verma (@luminousdeep). Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Words by: Rega Jha (@regajha). Hair: Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori). Makeup: Puneet B Saini (@puneetbsaini) Location courtesy and special thanks: JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu (@jwmarriottjuhu)
View this post on Instagram
Eyes wide open. Meet #AliaBhatt in our #November 2019 issue. Photographed by Sumer Verma (@luminousdeep). Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Words by: Rega Jha (@regajha). Hair: Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori). Makeup: Puneet B Saini (@puneetbsaini) Location courtesy and special thanks: JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu (@jwmarriottjuhu)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
“In my family we don’t consider ourselves to be amazing.” Meet #AliaBhatt in our #November 2019 issue. Photographed by Sumer Verma (@luminousdeep). Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Location courtesy and special thanks: JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu (@jwmarriottjuhu)
View this post on Instagram
Gold at the end of the rainbow. Meet #AliaBhatt in our #November 2019 issue. Photographed by Sumer Verma (@luminousdeep). Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Words by: Rega Jha (@regajha). Hair: Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori). Makeup: Puneet B Saini (@puneetbsaini) Location courtesy and special thanks: JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu (@jwmarriottjuhu)
However, Alia wasn’t the only actress to pose for the magazine's upcoming edition.
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif who has recently launched her makeup line- 'Kay Beauty' and Iraqi-American makeup artist Huda Kattan were also seen striking sexy poses.
View this post on Instagram
“There was always tonnes of makeup!” #KatrinaKaif reveals what it was like growing up with six girls, in our #November2019 issue. Photographed by Greg Swales (@gregswalesart). Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori). Makeup: Daniel Bauer (@danielcbauer). Manicure: Tip & Toe Nail Salon, Mumbai
View this post on Instagram
Gold standard. Catch #KatrinaKaif in our #November2019 issue. Photographed by Greg Swales (@gregswalesart). Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori). Makeup: Daniel Bauer (@danielcbauer). Manicure: Tip & Toe Nail Salon, Mumbai
View this post on Instagram
In the deep end. Catch #HudaKattan in our #November 2019 issue. Photographed by Mazen Abusrour (@mazenabusrour). Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Sandra Mendes. Makeup: Huda Kattan (@huda). Words by: Parizaad Khan Sethi (@parizaad_khan). Location courtesy and special thanks: Anantara, The Palm Dubai Resort (@anantaradubai)
View this post on Instagram
“We were not an overnight success. I was broke for the first seven years of my career as a blogger and makeup artiste.” Catch #HudaKattan in our #November 2019 issue. Photographed by Mazen Abusrour (@mazenabusrour). Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Sandra Mendes. Makeup: Huda Kattan (@huda). Words by: Parizaad Khan Sethi (@parizaad_khan). Location courtesy and special thanks: Anantara, The Palm Dubai Resort (@anantaradubai)
Alia has recently sparked speculation of a foray into Hollywood after she posted pictures on Instagram, where she is posing on the streets of Los Angeles. Finalisation of a contract with a Hollywood agent is rumoured to be Alia’s top agenda apart from vacationing with her BFF Akansha Rajan.
View this post on Instagram
All comments
Show new comments (0)