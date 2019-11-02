Twitter Blushes Pink and Red As Bollywood's 'King Of Romance' Celebrates His Birthday

New Delhi (Sputnik): Social networking platforms in India are sending their love to Bollywood’s “King of Romance”, Shah Rukh Khan, who is celebrating his 54th birthday today.

Along with members of the Indian film fraternity, Shah Rukh’s 3.7 billion fans from around the world, who laugh, cry and connect with Shah Rukh through the silver screen, broke the internet in India with their overwhelming birthday wishes for the superstar.

With over 542,000 and 10,500 mentions respectively, #HappyBirthdaySRK and #Badshah (emperor) are trending on Twitter.

In fact, #Mannat – a hashtag dedicated to Shah Rukh’s iconic Mumbai seaside residence, is also trending on Twitter, with over 40,000 post-mentions.

The Urdu word “Mannat” translates as “wish” in English.

Celebrities including Kajol, Raj Kumar Rao, Preity Zinta, Ravina Tondon, Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kapoor sent 'King Khan' their birthday greetings, as well as world-famous DJ Marshmellow.

Happy happy birthday to my sweet friend. To many more smiles like this ! Have a wonderful day @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/Z10pky7ouq — Kajol (@itsKajolD) November 2, 2019

From meeting you for the 1st time on the set of Benam Badshah in 1990, to now, almost 2020, you haven't changed a bit! The power in your eyes, the swagger, confidence, humour, warmth, kindness & your love for my family! Keep inspiring the world my friend! Happy Birthday, @iamsrk! pic.twitter.com/FoyYWCmEyq — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 2, 2019

Happy Birthday to someone who's as witty and charming on-screen as he is in person!

Have a great one my dear friend, @iamsrk 🙂 pic.twitter.com/6GcNdIXE0X — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 2, 2019

Happy birthday @iamsrk. Thank you for inspiring us with your incredible work. I love you 3000. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) November 2, 2019

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday scorpion superstar ! 🌟May you grow from strength to strength, Shah,.The most wittiest warmest helpful costar ever . More power to you ♥️🎂@iamsrk . pic.twitter.com/84ImA8CcWT — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 2, 2019

Happy Birthday @iamsrk😍From Dil Se till now u never cease to amaze me.I always learn something new when ur around. All I wanna say is ThankU 4 ur big heart,ur madness,the way u inspire me & 4ur wicked sense of humour.Wish u loads of love, happiness,success & good health always❤️ pic.twitter.com/teTgSYHUYp — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 2, 2019

Repeating an annual tradition among fans, thousands gathered outside Shah Rukh’s residence with cakes and gifts in the hopes of catching a glimpse of their “hero”.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Happy Birthday Legend ♥️❤️ #HappyBirthdaySRK Публикация от Shah Rukh Khan (@srkking555) 1 Ноя 2019 в 9:44 PDT

The actor makes a point every year of coming out onto the netted balcony of his house and greeting the fans who wait outside at midnight to yell out 'happy birthday'.

Fans who couldn't make it to the the dimpled-legend's home showered him with love online.

Happy Birthday @iamsrk ! I wish I could tell you how much you mean to me. I have never seen anyone like you... You have such strong charisma & positive aura that it is impossible not to love you. You are the best human being this world has seen. #HappyBirthdaySRK — Jaja (@IamJajaJi) November 2, 2019

We have got a special gift for @iamsrk's 54th Birthday, a colored picture of Khan Sahab's parents which He had himself tweeted that he will frame the picture ❤️#HBDWorldsBiggestMovieStar#HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/TQAvuBX9zs — SRK Warriors Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) November 2, 2019

@iamsrk is the same king who was born on 2 Nov 1965 & started his career in bollywood from 1992, he is still ruling has millions people of hearts.



People are crazy for every act in every round, #HappyBirthdaySRK #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan #HBDWorldsBiggestMovieStar 🎂💓🌍🔥 pic.twitter.com/ETZkaJkYeB — I.K $RK (@IK_SRKian_2) November 2, 2019

"You cannot misbehave on any front with a woman with any excuse." - @iamsrk



SRK is the only actor Who shows that Money and power is a second thing

But being respectful to others is our first priority.#HappyBirthdaySRK#HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/33c7sEbLZM — Amaan khan (@khanraheem848) November 2, 2019

​The actor who has been in the entertainment industry for over 30 years – is one of the world’s most recognised personalities.

When @Letterman said, the most popular movie film star in the world! ❤#WatchSRKLettermanAgain pic.twitter.com/QedhdUYwgf — Ilyazz Shaikh (@IlyazzSrkian) October 30, 2019

​Shah Rukh was the first Indian celebrity to appear on David Letterman's show "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction", which streamed on Netflix India, immediately making its ratings skyrocket, just a week after its launch on 25 October.

Letterman’s episode featuring King Khan recorded its highest-ever IMDb rating of 9.1, leaving behind all other episodes, which had featured guests including US President Barack Obama, actor George Clooney, Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai, and many others.

​Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2018 blockbuster “Zero” that took in over $25 million at the box-office.

The “Badshah” (emperor) of Bollywood is expected to announce his upcoming projects today.