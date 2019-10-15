Twitter Jam as Indian Tech-City's Dwellers Hit Back With Quirky Memes Over Traffic Snarls

New Delhi (Sputnik): The southern Indian city of Bengaluru, also known as the Silicon Valley of India, came to a standstill after the city’s notorious traffic had commuters stuck on the roads for hours.

The city’s infamous traffic hold-ups have led to motorists, pedestrians, and even the traffic police dreading major junctions that see long halts of traffic.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have identified over 25 heavy-traffic junctions. The situation has become alarming due to poor traffic management, the bad conditions of roads, haphazard parking, rapid development, and vehicular growth in the city.

The grim situation of the commuters stuck in heavy traffic jams after a long day at the office turned into the butt of a joke when some commuters resorted to hitting back with memes and jokes to highlight their helplessness on social media with #BangaloreTraffic trending on twitter.

Pic 1: starting from office

Pic 2: reaching home via KR puram bridge #bangaloretraffic pic.twitter.com/DvfOwFogUJ — NKS (@NKS1806) October 15, 2019

My colleague told that he was at the same place for 45 mins, watching sunset and enjoyed it.

I asked him which point?



It was mahadevapura flyover.#bangaloretraffic #BengaluruTraffic — SriKrishna K L (@srikrishnakl) October 14, 2019

Do you need more proof that Bangalore roads are hindu, female and married?



Their "maang" is always filled with Red sindoor.#bangaloretraffic pic.twitter.com/TVjj5jtpKz — Ashesh Shah🇮🇳 (@shahashesh2001) October 15, 2019

When I left office to go home I was single.



When I reached home kids were waiting 🙄#bangaloretraffic — 𝙠 𝙆𝘼𝙔 (@kkay_patel) October 15, 2019

Best Bangalore Stories:



Yesterday, after finishing my office work I left for home in cab. On the way I saw my neighbour walking on the footpath. I offered him a lift. He politely refused saying he is in a hurry. #BangaloreTraffic — 𝐏𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐧Ⓜ️ (@Pavan_Mandre) October 14, 2019

Bangalore people: Today I will finish my office work and reach home early#bangaloretraffic : pic.twitter.com/W4kHjfGXOw — काणिया ❁ (@Kanatunga) October 14, 2019

When you stuck in traffic and get call from home 😆😂#bangaloretraffic pic.twitter.com/oOScBnb0vM — Shivam Jha (@jhajiBro) October 14, 2019

Many others anguished by the long delays lashed out at the authorities for not coming to their rescue and unavailability of traffic police at intersections to bring a semblance of order to the roads.

Continuous 18hr traffic on ORR, in front of bagmane constellation park and not a single @blrcitytraffic cop in sight to manage the mess. And these guys promised a new Bangalore. What a shame! @BBMPCOMM @BlrCityPolice @CPBlr @Tejasvi_Surya @BSYBJP @BJP4Karnataka #bangaloretraffic — Rishabh Singh (@soul_2_squeeze) October 14, 2019

#bangaloretraffic no traffic police will come to spot to reduce traffic jam @blrcitytraffic below is yesterday's pic .. @Tejasvi_Surya outer ring road need elivated steel fly overs ..metro construction will ruin daily commuters journey! @BSYBJP pic.twitter.com/PvIYCgtYtM — chetan shetty (@chetan_shetty11) October 15, 2019

It took me 1.5 hours to commute just a distance of 5km. Plus 20min to come out of the office gate. Traffic situation is worse than ever this week. Partially because of the sudden closure of Alpine eco road.@acpnortheasttr #bangaloretraffic pic.twitter.com/y57yvKXOat — Ramachandra Thejasvi (@thejasvi_jr) October 14, 2019

My friend took 2:28 hours to complete the half marathon yesterday. Today he took 3 hours to complete a 15km journey by car #bangaloretraffic — Nithin Rao (@nithinrao) October 14, 2019

Bengaluru Traffic Police are coming up with various innovations and technology-driven ideas to tackle the problem, K.V. Jagadeesh, a senior official in the traffic department said. “Artificial Intelligence will be used to study the traffic densities at signals. All this will be based on data analytics and we hope it will provide some relief motorists".