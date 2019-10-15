Register
19:05 GMT +315 October 2019
    A massive traffic in New Delhi, India (File)

    Twitter Jam as Indian Tech-City's Dwellers Hit Back With Quirky Memes Over Traffic Snarls

    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    Asia & Pacific
    New Delhi (Sputnik): The southern Indian city of Bengaluru, also known as the Silicon Valley of India, came to a standstill after the city’s notorious traffic had commuters stuck on the roads for hours.

    The city’s infamous traffic hold-ups have led to motorists, pedestrians, and even the traffic police dreading major junctions that see long halts of traffic.

    The Bengaluru Traffic Police have identified over 25 heavy-traffic junctions. The situation has become alarming due to poor traffic management, the bad conditions of roads, haphazard parking, rapid development, and vehicular growth in the city.

    The grim situation of the commuters stuck in heavy traffic jams after a long day at the office turned into the butt of a joke when some commuters resorted to hitting back with memes and jokes to highlight their helplessness on social media with #BangaloreTraffic trending on twitter. 

    Many others anguished by the long delays lashed out at the authorities for not coming to their rescue and unavailability of traffic police at intersections to bring a semblance of order to the roads.

    Bengaluru Traffic Police are coming up with various innovations and technology-driven ideas to tackle the problem, K.V. Jagadeesh, a senior official in the traffic department said. “Artificial Intelligence will be used to study the traffic densities at signals. All this will be based on data analytics and we hope it will provide some relief motorists".

