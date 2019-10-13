Register
    FILE- In this April 30, 2014 file photo, India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party's prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi holds his party's symbol and looks into his phone after casting his vote in Ahmadabad, India

    Meme-Mania: Narendra Modi's Beachside Photoshoot Sparks Joke Storm on Social Media

    © AP Photo / Ajit Solanki
    Asia & Pacific
    New Delhi (Sputnik): With the aim of promoting “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” (clean India mission), Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared videos and images of himself cleaning up a beach that tickled the funny bones of meme-makers in India.

    Ahead of his second round of informal talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi went cleaning on a beach near the Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort and Spa Hotel, collecting plastic bottles and other waste from the beach.

    While the images shared by Prime Minister Modi evoked thousands of likes, re-tweets, as well as appreciative comments on Twitter and Instagram, meme-makers took the pictures to their advantage and created hilarious content for their pages.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    😐

    Публикация от ScoopWhoop (@scoopwhoop)

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    ham karen toh karen kya

    Публикация от ScoopWhoop (@scoopwhoop)

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    safai shuru kar do tum bhi

    Публикация от ScoopWhoop (@scoopwhoop)

    Other netizens also put on their funny caps and posted funny one-liners on Prime Minister Modi’s photoshoot pictures on social networking platforms.

    However, some people firmly believed that this photoshoot was just a publicity stunt to gather goodwill from people.

    Recently, Prime Minister Modi spoke about limiting the usage of single-use plastic in India.

    The Twitterati also pointed out that the bag in which Prime Minister Modi was collecting the garbage from the beach was also plastic.

    Now I understand
    You will find whole region around Chennai and Mamallapuram get clean up except this one
    May be administration left this one so that Prime Minister Modi could do it and have a good photoshoot.

    With Twitter and Instagram on virtually every smartphone in India, Prime Minister Modi is not new to the culture of social media trolling.

    Earlier this year in an interview with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, Prime Minister Modi appreciated meme-makers in the country for their creativity, intelligence, and humour.

