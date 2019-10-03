BTS Beats Blackpink as ‘Boy with Luv’ Becomes Most-Streamed K-Pop Hit on Spotify

While BTS fans are getting ready for a comeback following the band's hiatus, announced in August, the K-Pop stars have unlocked yet another achievement along with impressive financial results: the band accounts for $4.65 billion of South Korea’s GDP and is playing in the same league as Samsung and Hyundai this year.

BTS’s hit “Boy with Luv”, featuring Halsey, was only released in April. However, it's already the most streamed K-Pop song on Spotify, having been played about 285 million times, Forbes reports. On its way to the top, the BTS single has outperformed the song “Kiss and Make Up” by K-Pop girl band Blackpink, which was fronted by British star Dua Lipa; it has been streamed 284 million times.

Although the outlet points out that two songs go neck and neck as more and more people play them, the stream count for the septet’s new tune is creeping up faster than that of the girls’ electro-pop hit.

The uber-popular boy band from South Korea has reached several milestones. Its afore-mentioned single "Boy With Luv" broke the YouTube record, scoring more than 100 million views less than 48 hours after it was released on the platform. Their latest album Map of the Soul: Persona has sold 3.5 million copies since its release in April, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

BTS also became the first band since The Beatles to be able to boast that it's had three No.1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart in less than a year. Hollywood Reporter has estimated their value for the South Korean economy at $4.65 billion of the country’s GDP, which places the seven on a par with Korean giants like Samsung and Hyundai.

Following a triumphant first half of 2019, their company Big Hit Entertainment announced in August that the young music stars would be taking an extended vacation as they want to relax and "enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly." This prompted break-up speculationsb which the band members denied. According to their schedule, they are slated to perform in Riyadh and Seoul in October.