BTS Makes History, Becoming First Korean Singers to Headline Wembley in London

The concert, starring seven members of the famous K-pop band, took place on 1 June and amassed some 60,000 fans, who travelled to London from all over Europe to see the performance.

Boy band BTS has managed to become the first Korean pop group to headline at Wembley Stadium.

They pleased their fans on Saturday by performing hits such Idol, Fake Love and others. The live stream of the concert was available across the globe.

Some of the Webley attendees turned to Twitter to share their photos and videos.

​Jin spraying the B2 Wembley crowd with water during Fire 🔥😳🤭😍 #BTSARMY #BTSatWembly #BTSinWembley #BTSWembleyDay1 #BTSinLondon #BTSinLondonPt2 #BTSInLondonPart2 #jungkook #btswembleyday2 BTS Wembley Stadium Day 1 pic.twitter.com/W5wjgfrE25

​Literally can’t get over how perfect BTS was last night. I am so grateful that I was there to witness such an incredible concert. I’ll treasure the memory forever. #BTSWembley #BTSinLondon pic.twitter.com/xPLi2E4iEU