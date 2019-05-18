Trump Jr Accidentally Grazes BTS Fans With His Jab Against Bill de Blasio

The sleeping bags and debris seen in the video tweeted by the president’s son turned out to be the result of people camping to see a BTS performance, and were promptly cleaned up after the concert was over.

The oldest son of US President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr, has landed in hot water after he launched a verbal attack on New York City Bill de Blasio while apparently neglecting to properly check the tools he used for his attack.

Tweeting a short video of a sidewalk in NYC covered in trash, Trump Jr claimed that de Blasio should "clean up his backyard first" rather than "do a PR stunt 'run' for President".

Rather than do a PR stunt “run” for President (we all know it’s going nowhere) maybe @NYCMayor should clean up his backyard first. This video from this morning should tell you all you need to know about his “leadership.” What a clown show!!! pic.twitter.com/E9kTUQXfTR — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) 15 мая 2019 г.

​"This video from this morning should tell you all you need to know about his 'leadership'. What a clown show!!!" he added.

As it turns out, however, the scene which caught the president’s son’s attention was actually the aftermath of people camping to see a BTS performance in Central Park, not to mention that all the trash was promptly cleaned up by the fans themselves after the concert was over.

Hi, they actually weren't allowed to bring any stuff inside so they had to leave it there. But once the concert was over they came back and cleaned up:) — Sneha | nsfr (@TAEJINnation) 16 мая 2019 г.

The fans themselves cleaned right after the concert was finished https://t.co/kTYtTItTh0 — ClosetedJiminStan (@lightnightsoul) 17 мая 2019 г.

they cleaned up right after pic.twitter.com/K3Fj1WQsRE — ang 🌸 tom holland only white boy (@diontaesus) 16 мая 2019 г.

​Many social media users seemed unamused with Trump Jr, and quickly stepped forward to give him a piece of their mind.

I understand you have an agenda to push as all politicians do, but I ask of you not use BTS & ARMY as your example. These young men in 6 short yrs have brought so many together. Brought them out of dark places & showed them love. & in return ARMY has done the same 4 them. — Christy Smith (@Christy920186) 16 мая 2019 г.

​Others, however, used this opportunity to criticise the current state of affairs in New York City and its mayor instead.

Just a visitor, but the city has changed. And not for the better — Nick Allegretta (@goyanksgo) 15 мая 2019 г.

This scene is repeated in countless big cities all run by Democrats. Seattle, San Francisco, NYC… all covered in garbage, needles and human waste.



America doesn't need Mayor Big Bird. — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) 15 мая 2019 г.

Bill deBlasio is a true visionary. He had a vision of a giant swirling toilet bowl, and he transformed New York into it.

Imagine the wonders he could do for the country. — Rising serpent (@rising_serpent) 15 мая 2019 г.