Superstar K-Pop Band BTS Announces Extended Break From Performing, Leaving Fans in Tears

According to company Big Hit Entertainment, the young music stars want to relax and "enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly".

World-famous K-pop boy band BTS will be taking an extended vacation starting this week, their agency announced on Monday, a day after their grand concert in Seoul.

"Should you have a chance encounter with a member of BTS while they are on vacation, we ask that you show consideration for their need to rest and enjoy their private time off", Big Hit Entertainment stressed.

According to the band's schedule, their next performances in Riyadh and Seoul are slated for October.

What do I do with my life now that BTS is on vacation? 😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/3525bhF1QP — s.leep like a winter bear, tae 🌟❄️🐻 (@bwiii_kook) August 12, 2019

​Countless fans have commented on the break on social media, showing a wide range of reactions.

Western artist literally take 2-3 year breaks and no one bats an eye but bighit announcing that BTS will be on a 2-3 MONTH break and suddenly they're d*isb*nd*ng....it didnt matter that ths announcement was posted in English cause western media cant read...... pic.twitter.com/jfk8AlIZwo — nyannyanyoongi ⁽ᵇᵘˢʸ⁾ (@nyannyanyoongi) August 12, 2019

On the 1st day of our vacation, we just won 4/4 nominations at #TeenChoiceAwards

💜Choice International Artist

💜Choice Fandom

💜Choice Collaboration Award

💜Choice Summer Tour



Congratulations and good job ARMY 🎊🎉#MTVHottest BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/WYPvkT3w6w — titser akim🌻🇵🇭 (@parKiMin_) August 12, 2019

​Many of them were almost in tears, while others joked about the band and BTS' fanbase, a.k.a. the ARMY.

dear diary, its day 1 one of bts on their break .. i just woke up from my sleep zzz cant believe it... thought it was a dream but its actually real pic.twitter.com/Bfxfq3KJxh — hanini (@M00NBUNNIES) August 12, 2019

BTS: out in a vacation

ARMYs a few hours later:



Creating threads that came outta nowhere pic.twitter.com/DcTYMniXDz — clealei🌸 (@gguxquisite) August 12, 2019

Some people encouraged the pop stars to relax, and some fans even insisted they should have a vacation...

This is what should you do if you see bts on their vacation😠😡💪🏼pic.twitter.com/s4BBNWyW8v — han (@busanaegyo) August 12, 2019

​​...and many were excited about seeing the band coming back soon.

​BTS or Bangtan Boys was formed in 2013 in Seoul and has swiftly gained momentum, conquering numerous fans in Asia, Europe, and the US. They became the first K-pop group to perform ont he American Music Awards in 2017 and also attended the 61st Grammy Awards in 2019.