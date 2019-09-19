Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Walk Away With Best Actor Awards at IIFA 2019

New Delhi (Sputnik): Celebrities turned up in their glamorous best for the star-studded night of the 20th IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) and gave some stellar performances during the most coveted award ceremony in Bollywood.

Actress Alia Bhatt walked away with the Best Actress Award for her critically acclaimed role of a spy in the espionage drama film Raazi. The film also bagged the award for the Best Film.

Ranveer Singh, who often outshone everyone by sporting a samurai look with hair in a ponytail, bagged the Best Actor Award for his villainous character Alauddin Khilji in a period drama film called Padmaavat.

In the category for Best Debut Award, 24-year-old Sara Ali Khan walked away with the trophy for her film Kedarnath whereas Ishaan Khatter bagged the Best Debut Actor award his role in Dhadak.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s better half and herself an acclaimed actress was conferred with the Special Award, celebrating IIFA’s 20 years. Her role in Chennai Express earned her the award for Best Actress, while her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor won the Special Award for Best Actor for Barfi.

Deepika Padukone dazzled the IIFA stage in her exquisite purple gown with a long trail. The couple also left many on social media fawning as Ranveer moved around holding her gown’s trail at the event.

The IIFA stage was lit by scintillating performances from several A-list celebrities like, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and other Bollywood biggies.

Special Awards were also given to director Rajkumar Hirani for his 2009 film 3 Idiots, whereas a 2000 released Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai won for Best Film of the last 20 years.

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan was given the honour of Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema as actress Madhuri Dixit paid glowing tributes to Khan by performing to her songs.