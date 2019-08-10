National Film Awards: Twitter Lauds Actors Vicky Kaushal, Ayushman, Keerthy for Winning Top Honours

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who played the lead character in war-based movie “Uri the Surgical Strike” bagged Best Actor award on Friday during the 66th National Film Awards of India. He shared the award with actor Ayushman Khurana for crime thriller film “Andhadhun”.

The Best Actress at the 66th National Film Awards went to southern star Keerthy Suresh for her astounding performance in Telugu film “Mahanathi”.

The awards, organised at the central government’s Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi, were declared in 31 categories today.

Ecstatic film buffs seem to be head over heels after Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal bagged the National Award.

“Uri the Surgical Strike” which was based on a dramatised account of the Indian Army's cross border strike in 2016, proved its metal by winning four awards in total including Best Director, Best Sound Designer, Best Background Music, and Best Actor.

Vicky Kaushal took to Twitter to share his gratitude on winning his first National Award. Vicky also expressed his views on sharing the Best Actor Award with Ayushman.

Global icon, Priyanka Chopra’s production “Paani” won Best Feature Film in the environment conservation category and Akshay Kumar’s “PadMan” bagged the Best Film in the category for Social Issues.

Netizens heaped praise for “Vicky Donor” actor Ayushman Khurana, who also bagged the top honours this year by clinching the National award in the Best Hindi Film category for his film “Andhadhun”.

Best Director goes to Aditya Dhar of Uri #NationalFilmAwards — Ankur Pathak (@aktalkies) 9 August 2019

Can we all just take a moment to appreciate @ayushmannk & his journey?He went from being a nobody to a National Award winner just because of his sheer hardwork & talent.He has earned all the appreciation & awards he is getting👏🏻👏🏻 #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/YCHmyVyeUe — I am NOT a boy (@ishab26) 9 August 2019

Congratulations Ayushman Khurana and Vicky kaushal.. watched both the films and ur performance was extraordinary... One a fake Blind another a True Soldier... — Rishi Shakya 🇮🇳 (@Lucknowie) 9 August 2019

After success of Andhadhun and badhai ho..

Aayushman be like: #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/yaaPk1uwrl — Fenil Patel (@FenilFab) 9 August 2019

Others cheered for actor Vicky Kaushal for his performance in “Uri the Surgical Strike”.

2 for uri the surgical strike — sumit mishra (@mishrasumit435) 9 August 2019

2 done other should Wait... Sabko milega 😊😆 pic.twitter.com/4jZBnfLDZI — Bhrustrated (@AnupamUncl) 9 August 2019

Deepika Padukone’s super hit song "Ghoomar" from Padmaavat won the award for best choreography; whereas Sanjay Leela Bhansali won the Best Music Director for “Padmaavat”.

#NationalFilmAwards Padmaavat wins best Choreography YAY ❤️❤️❤️❤️🥳🥳🥳🥳 for Ghoomar pic.twitter.com/0wktuzdLsb — Piku (@deepsphy) 9 August 2019

While others, who were rooting for Ranveer Singh, were left surprised at him not receiving any award.

No hate for @ayushmannk and @vickykaushal09 but I think @RanveerOfficial deserves the best actor award either for gully boy or padmavat #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/hLa7caUpSD — Shaikh Hasan (@ShaikhH35269371) 9 August 2019