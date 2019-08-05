Priyanka Chopra Rattles Fans as She Roams Miami in Daring Swimsuit

New Delhi (Sputnik) - The Jonas Brothers and their wives are in Miami, gearing up for the "Happiness Begins" tour which will begin on 7 August.

Pictures of Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra in a sexy swimsuit with bikini-clad sister-in-law Sophie Turner are creating ripples on social media, with crowds flocking to Instagram to weigh in.

While the Jonas brothers are busy rehearsing for their upcoming gig, the ladies are showing off their enviable physiques in swimwear as they chill at their Miami holiday home.

— Toxic Beauties (@toxicactress) August 4, 2019

Priyanka clicked frolicking poolside has left social media polarised with some fuming over her revealing swimsuit pictures even saying they were “disrespectful to the country” while her faithful fans were awestruck as usual.

— Tehleel Mir (@tehleelmir) August 5, 2019

Others called ’Priyanka” perfect, as she sported her Max Mara Angola swimsuit in plum.

— Actress Pichi (@Actresspichi) August 4, 2019

One netizen focused on her facial expression.

Priyanka's sister-in-law Sophie Turner, who recently lost her pet dog in an accident, was pictured playing with her new pet pup, which accompanied them.