Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Video for Husband Nick Jonas Leaves Netizens in Awe

New Delhi (Sputnik): Twitterati were in for a treat when Indian-American star Priyanka Chopra wished her singer-husband, Nick Jonas, a happy birthday with a throwback video clip.

On Tuesday the “Quantico” star Tweeted a video compilation of candid moments shared by the couple and their family members over the years.

The light of my life. Everyday with you is better than the last. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you @nickjonas pic.twitter.com/ktvo4VKDd1 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 16, 2019

Calling Nick, the most generous man she has ever met, Pee Cee wished her sweetheart all the happiness in the world.

The husband-wife duo has been creating a buzz around Tinsel Town ever since their they married in a traditional Indian ceremony in 2018.

PeeCee’s latest birthday message for Nick left fans in complete awe and netizens hailed the duo for setting “couple goals”.

I’m glad you both found each other. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qS3NdCDfab — Jonas News. (@JonasConcerts) September 16, 2019

Happy Birthday to you, Nick🎉

I'm crying 😭😭😭

I love you sooooooo much ❤❤❤

Fabulous couple💑 pic.twitter.com/Y6EvpqU2cM — Subayan (@Jonas_AAA_Uno) September 16, 2019

such a beautiful and sweet declaration of love for a birthday!👏🥰

"I belive" you two are the greatest couple ever. 💑

All the best for you and for #NickJonasBirthday 🍀🥳 — Desiree (@Desiree_R2) September 16, 2019

Last month, the 37-year-old actress impressed her fans by photoshopping herself into a picture of her husband, where he stood awkwardly alone at a music event after winning the Best Pop Video award for his song “Sucker”.

On the work front, Priyanka has been creating buzz and excitement around B-Town with her upcoming Bollywood flick “The Sky Is Pink” starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

The film recently screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), is premiering on 11 October in India. The flick is a landmark reappearance by PeeCee on the Bollywood big screen after three years. ‘Jai Gangajal', her last film, was released in 2016.