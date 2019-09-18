Bollywood Star Alia Bhatt Reveals Her Fetish For ‘Bathroom Act’

New Delhi (Sputnik): One of the most promising young actresses in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt, has revealed that she believes a lot in luck and often acts out scenarios in her bathroom mirror.

Alia, who was touted as the most sensational debutant for her first film “Student of the Year”, took to social media to say that she believes the universe conspires to make things happen for you and it is important to put out the energy by following certain scenarios.

“I have a thing if I want something badly, an award or a film or even a holiday. I just act out that particular situation by myself in my bathroom in front of my mirror. It’s just an act that I put up to myself ….I really want an Oscar, literally, this is me in front of the mirror", she said while acting it out for the camera and pretending to have an Oscar in her hand.

“That’s my lucky charm guys, pretending acting to myself and putting the energy out there", she said in the video, which was part of the lucky charm campaign started by Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor.

@aliaa08 that’s what is called visualisation, you actually send that kinda frequency in the universe,and thus the thought slowly turns into reality.... 🙂 — Shruti Naik (@ShrutiN49848992) September 17, 2019

Bhatt's fans, smitten by her charm, bombarded her comments section with messages saying they couldn’t agree more.

Affirmations work wonders! You go girl....get an Oscar! — Soumya Padaki (@SPadaki) September 17, 2019

All the best. Time you got an #Oscar. BTW Highway was fabulous, as were many other films that had you in the cast. Anyway, without the awards too you are a great artiste and a nice person. — Ron Duarah 🔱 (@RonDuarah) September 17, 2019

Yes i too believe that we make are own luck and for the lucky charms it can be anything until it radiates positivity. — Simanta Deb Roy (@SimantaDebRoy1) September 17, 2019

U r right.. It's my rule.. That's what we call Law of Attraction — _⤴ 💭 (@abirbenkaida) September 17, 2019

There were others who trolled her while taunting her with nepotism jibes because the actress is the daughter of famous Bollywood director Mahesh Bhatt.

This is Best example of how nepotism work in Bollywood Aliaa say gd luck to Sonam But wll not say a word when #KangnaRanaut or @taapsee movie wll release n nt only her list hve @Varun_dvn n above all @karanjohar — Akhandwal1 (@Akhandwal11) September 17, 2019

Who needs lucky charm, when you have 'nepotism' on your side. LoL. — Who are you!!!!! (@kwtwv) September 17, 2019

​The 26-year-old actress has had several hits in her seven-year career in Bollywood. She is known for her award-winning performances in films like “Highway”, “Raazi”, and “2 States” amongst others.