FBI to Assist Sri Lanka in Blast Probe - US Embassy in Colombo

The FBI will help Sri Lanka in probing the blasts that jolted the island nation on Easter Sunday and has so far left 359 dead and approximately 500 wounded.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The FBI will assist in investigations into Easter Sunday's serial bomb blasts that rocked the island nation of Sri Lanka, the US Embassy in Colombo announced on Wednesday, according to the news portal Colombopage.

"US Embassy in Colombo confirms FBI is assisting in investigations into Sunday's explosions in Sri Lanka," reports cited a US Embassy official as saying.

​The announcement that the US would assist in investigating the Easter Sunday blasts targeting churches and hotels came in response to a Sri Lankan government request for US help.

On Tuesday, the terrorist group Daesh* claimed responsibility for the Sri Lanka attacks. However, the militant group did not substantiate its claim with any evidence.

On Monday, Interpol, which facilitates worldwide police cooperation, deployed an Incident Response Team (IRT) which includes specialists in crime scene examination, explosives, counter-terrorism, disaster victim identification and analysis to assist the national authorities investigating the bomb attacks.

"As the Sri Lankan authorities investigate the horrific attacks, Interpol will continue to provide whatever support is necessary," said Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock.

*Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.