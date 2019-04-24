UN Body Urges Support for Peace Efforts in Sri Lanka After Terror Attacks

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – The UN Peacebuilding Commission urges the international community to take collaborative action to support peace efforts in Sri Lanka following the series of terrorist attacks that rocked the South Asian nation on Easter Sunday, a statement issued by the commission said on Tuesday.

"The Peacebuilding Commission calls to the international community for urgent and collective support and reaffirms its commitment to stand together in support of peacebuilding and sustaining peace efforts in Sri Lanka," the statement said.

According to the statement, the terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka took place a few days after its government presented before the UN commission Colombo’s progress in enhancing peacebuilding and transitional justice.

The commission condemned the attacks and offered its condolences to the families of bombings victims.

On Sunday, Sri Lanka was hit by a series of coordinated bombings in churches and hotels in the capital of Colombo and other cities, killing at least 321 people and wounding 500 others. These were the worst attacks the country has faced since the end of its 25-year-old civil war.

Sri Lanka launched a criminal investigation immediately after the attacks and has so far arrested 40 suspects.

Earlier on Tuesday, Daesh reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks.

