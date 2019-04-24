India's Terror Plot Warning to Sri Lanka Based on Daesh Suspect Intel - Report

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Indian intelligence services' early warning to Sri Lanka of a potential terror plot in the country was based on information extracted from Daesh terrorist group suspect in their custody, media reported.

On Monday, Sri Lankan Economic Reform Minister Harsha De Silva said Indian and US intelligence services had briefed Sri Lanka on the terrorist attacks being plotted ahead of its execution.

The Information India shared with Colombo revealed that the Daesh suspect in Indian custody said he trained a man, Zahran Hashim, in Sri Lanka, according to CNN report.

Hashim is part of the local extremist group National Thowheed Jamaath. He was in the video released by Daesh terror group earlier on Tuesday showing him and seven other Sri Lanka militants pledging allegiance to Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

On Easter Sunday, the country was shaken by a series of coordinated attacks, which killed at least 321 people. Colombo has launched a massive security operation in the wake of the tragedy. As of Monday, at least 40 people were detained in connection with the attacks. The authorities introduced and re-introduced curfews and deployed an extra 1,000 troops in the capital.

On Monday, Interpol announced it would deploy a special team to Sri Lanka to investigate the waves of deadly bombings.

Commenting on the intelligence sharing procedure, De Silva lamented the information from foreign agencies did not get communicated to the right people including Sri Lanka’s prime minister and president.

Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS, Islamic State) is a terror group outlawed in Russia and other countries.