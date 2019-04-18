Register
09:43 GMT +318 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte addresses congressmen and government officials

    Duterte 'AFRAID' of Karma, Asks God's Forgiveness for Killings on Holy Week

    © AP Photo/ Bullit Marquez
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Earlier, the Philippine President had repeatedly mocked the Catholic Church, making fun of the Catholic sacrament of confession, saying that the number of sins he commits would require him to confess daily, to no avail. He also questioned the concept of heaven and hell.

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday professed that he believes in God and is afraid of karma, as he spoke at a campaign rally of the PDP-Laban party in Batangas City during Holy Week, the week preceding Easter Sunday.

    The President had made fun of the Catholic sacrament of confession Tuesday night, saying that the number of sins he commits would require him to confess every day.

    “I don’t attend Mass because if I do, ‘Forgive me, father, for I have killed three last night.’ I would return the next day and say ‘Father, forgive me because I have killed 10 drug lords. I'd keep on returning, so why would I go there? Useless," he said.

    READ MORE: Duterte Threatens to CASTRATE Policemen Involved in Drug Trade — Reports.

    Duterte, born and raised a Catholic, routinely attacks the Church and its teachings. Last year, the President drew flak for calling God “stupid.” He held a dialogue with church leaders after his rant.

    READ MORE: Duterte Warns Women Against 'Stupid' Priests With 'God-Given' Penises

    Recently, the President suggested that bystanders rob and kill moneyed bishops, stepping up his attacks on the church, which has been critical of his drug war.

    President Rodrigo Duterte ran for office promising a crackdown on drug use, and since he took office in 2016, rights groups claim more than 20,000 people have been eliminated. Church leaders have grown increasingly critical of the anti-drug campaign.

    The bishops spoke “of mostly poor people being brutally murdered on mere suspicion of being small-time drug users and peddlers, while the big-time smugglers and drug lords went scot-free.”

    READ MORE: Catholic Church Will ‘Disappear in 25 Years’, Philippine President Duterte Warns

    His administration, however, has repeatedly defended Duterte’s rhetoric against members of the church, insisting he was just defending himself against bishops and priests who use the pulpit to oppose his administration.

    Related:

    Duterte Orders Review of Gov’t Deals With Private Firms to ‘Protect Filipinos’
    Catholic Church Will ‘Disappear in 25 Years’, Philippine President Duterte Warns
    Duterte Warns Women Against 'Stupid' Priests With 'God-Given' Penises
    Duterte Calls Bishops 'Sons of B***hes', Urges Them to Come Out 'in the Open'
    Tags:
    holy week, drug lord, karma, mass, confession, drugs, Rodrigo Duterte, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Attendees Participate in Largest Descent From Mountains Wearing Swimsuits During GrelkaFest
    Snow, Sun and Bikinis: When Siberia Transforms Into Northern 'Ibiza'
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse