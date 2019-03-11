Duterte Warns Women Against 'Stupid' Priests With 'God-Given' Penises

The Filipino president regularly ends up in the media spotlight over his controversial remarks regarding women, rape, Catholic clergy, drug users, and producers. In one of his latest remarks he alleged that rape will continue to exist as a crime as long as beautiful women exist on Earth.

Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte advised women against approaching priests in church warning that they can't resist the call of basic human nature during a speech on 8 March. Duterte alleged that once a priest smells the "scent of [woman's] body" and corners her in the church, he will inevitably "court" this woman "because he is a man".

"God gave him a penis. What will they do with that? Will they slap it against the door every morning?" the president said.

Duterte also called all priests "stupid" noting that a smart man would never enter the priesthood because then he will be forced to "keep on looking at all the beautiful women that [he] can't court".

The leftist Filipino Gabriela Women's Party has slammed his statements wondering, "why would women take advice from a self-confessed womanizer and serial misogynist?"

"The macho-fascist president would be the last person who could give decent advice on how women can stay away from or fight abuse", the party statement said.

This is not the first time the Filipino president has gone after the Catholic Church accusing its clergymen of raping nuns and molesting young boys, labelling the clerics "sons of b***hes". He also suggested that the church, which he called "the most hypocritical institution", might go extinct in just 25 years over such problems.