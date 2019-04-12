Duterte Threatens to CASTRATE Policemen Involved in Drug Trade - Reports

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is well known for having zero tolerance for corruption, abuse, and a tough campaign against illegal drugs in the country.

"Yang mga corrupt na pulis, isa pa kayo. Sige pumasok kayo diyan, tanggalan ko kayo ng bayag [Those corrupt policemen, you’re another one. Go ahead and get involved, I will remove your balls]", Duterte stated during a PDP-Laban campaign rally in Bacolod City.

The president told policemen "not to f*ck (with) him", promising to put a stop to drug traffickers and their protectors during the rest of his term in office.

Duterte started his large-scale anti-drug campaign in June 2016 as a follow-up to his election promise to stop drug-related crimes in the country.

The initiative has been strongly criticised by the international community and human rights groups. The so-called War on Drugs has resulted in the killing of thousands of drug suspects, according to Human Rights Watch.