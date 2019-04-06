Register
10:49 GMT +306 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore.

    Pompeo Hopes Trump and Kim Meet for Third Time ‘Soon’

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The second meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korea chairman Kim Jong-un that was held in Vietnam in February, collapsed as they left Hanoi without a deal or even a final statement. The White House, however, does not appear to have abandoned hopes for a breakthrough in denuclearising the Korean Peninsula.

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he is “confident” that the current US president and North Korean head of state will hold a third summit to reach an agreement about wrapping up the DPRK’s nuclear programme after the failure in February. 

    Although, Pompeo did not name any particular date in his interview with "CBS This Morning”, he said that he hoped it would happen soon and that both Trump and Kim could have talks “in the coming months… in a way that we can achieve a substantive first step or a substantive big step along the path to denuclearisation’. He also revealed that current North-South and US –DPRK diplomatic channels have remained open despite the result of the previous meetings. 

    Pompeo noted that although "we didn't get as far as the world is demanding”, both Trump and Kim ended their second summit, which took place in February and failed to achieve any agreement, with a "deeper understanding of each other”.

    "The positions that the two sides had, the two leaders were able to make progress in that respect”, he said.

    According to the top US diplomat, the White House is "convinced the North Koreans are determined as well" to reach an agreement about North Korea giving up its nuclear weapons in exchange for the US lifting sanctions. 

    "Chairman Kim has promised me, he's promised President Trump he will denuclearise, now it's the mission of my team to make sure that happens”, he said, also noting that Washington states "incredibly clear" that economic sanctions on Pyongyang "will not be lifted until our ultimate objective is achieved”.

    North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly is due to hold its first meeting this year on Thursday and could feature the first public comments from Kim about a second summit between him and US President Donald Trump Hanoi in February that collapsed.

    He also expressed hope about Kim Jong-un’s upcoming address to the country’s parliament, the first one since the February summit, saying Washington will “watch very closely what he says”. 

    “I don’t expect there’ll be great surprise, but I do hope that he will share his sentiment, his sentiment that says: We – I believe, as the leader of North Korea, I believe the right thing to do is for us to engage with the United States to denuclearise our country”, Pompeo revealed.

    Pompeo’s statement comes less than a week ahead of a meeting between him, Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who is to visit Washington.

    READ MORE: Trump Lifts Some Sanctions on Pyongyang Because He 'Likes' Kim — White House

    The much-anticipated second meeting between Trump and Kim came to a sudden and abrupt end earlier this year without an agreement after the US refused to offer North Korea any relief from economic sanctions. Trump at the time told reporters that Pyongyang "wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety" and that "we couldn't do that”. The two heads of state held their first-ever meeting in June 2018 in Singapore, which ended with a four-point declaration that paved the way toward renewed bilateral relations between the two countries and initiated denuclearisation talks, among other goals.

    Related:

    US Sends Missile-Spotting Plane to Japan as North Korea Restores Launch Station
    Trump Asked Kim to Transfer North Korea's Nukes, Fuel to US at Summit - Report
    S Korea's President Ratings Fall After Failed US-North Korean Summit - Poll
    US-North Korea Summit: 'The Denuclearisation Process is Still Far Away' – Prof
    Tags:
    Korean Peninsula, denuclearization, summit, nuclear weapons, diplomacy, Moon Jae-in, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse