Trump Orders Reversal of New Sanctions on N Korea Announced by US Treasury

The day before, the US Treasury Department imposed fresh North Korea-related sanctions after Trump walked out of the much-awaited summit with Kim in Hanoi, refusing to lift all non-military punitive measures against Pyongyang.

"It was announced today by the US Treasury [Department] that additional large scale sanctions would be added to those already existing sanctions on North Korea. I have today ordered the withdrawal of those additional sanctions," Trump said via Twitter.

The newly introduced sanctions targeted two Chinese shipping companies. The move has quickly triggered the opposition by Beijing, which called it illegal.

The Treasury imposed the punitive measures just weeks after the second long-awaited meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. However, despite the high expectations from the talks, the sides have failed to reach an agreement on Pyongyang's denuclearisation.

The US president has refused to lift all non-military sanctions against Pyongyang — a demand by Kim, and walked away from the meeting. According to the US side, North Korea vowed to denuclearise some of the areas of the country in return, with no official confirmation following.

