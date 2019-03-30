Trump Asked Kim to Transfer North Korea's Nukes, Fuel to US at Summit - Report

As the Hanoi summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un fell to pieces in February, Trump reportedly demanded that Kim transfer all of his nuclear weapons and bomb fuel to the US.

According to documents reviewed by Reuters, the note detailing Trump's demands were delivered on February 28 at Hanoi's Metropole hotel. The letter, which marks the first time that Trump specifically outlined his vision of a denuclearized Korean Peninsula, was written in both Korean and in English, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The document called for "fully dismantling North Korea's nuclear infrastructure, chemical and biological warfare program and related dual-use capabilities; and ballistic missiles, launchers, and associated facilities."

© REUTERS / KCNA North Korea Informs UN About Refusal to Hold WHO Regional Session Due to Sanctions - Reports

Additionally, the demands included other key points which called for Pyongyang to provide a comprehensive declaration of its nuclear program, give US officials and international inspectors full access to its facilities, halt all construction of any new centers and transition all nuclear program scientists and technicians to commercial activities.

Although details of the notice were never made public, the document was referenced by national security advisor John Bolton following the summit. In fact, the idea of North Korea handing over its weapons was first mentioned by Bolton in 2004.

A source informed Reuters that the document was meant to explain to North Korean officials exactly what Washington meant by "final, fully verifiable, denuclearization."

It should be noted that demands for North Korea to hand over "related dual-use" technologies could have a profound effect on medical and technical research being carried out in the country. As Sputnik previously reported, sanctions already placed on Pyongyang have had effects by preventing medical items from being imported into the country.

"When you study infectious diseases, which are a big burden in North Korea, you have to grow bacteria," Harvard Medical School neurosurgeon Kee Park, director of DPRK Programs for the Korean American Medical Association, previously told NPR at the time. "That's the kind of technology that goes into creating biological weapons."

Professor and author Tim Beal previously stressed to Sputnik that "virtually all technology you can possibly think of is dual use."

The much-anticipated second meeting between Trump and Kim came to an sudden and abrupt end earlier this year without an agreement after the US refused to offer North Korea any relief from economic sanctions. Trump at the time told reporters that "they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety" and that "we couldn't do that."

The two world leaders held their first-ever meeting in June 2018 in Singapore. That summit ended with a four-point declaration that paved the way toward renewed bilateral relations between the two countries and initiated denuclearization talks, among other goals.