US Special Envoy to Update UN on DPRK Denuclearization, Trump-Kim Hanoi Summit

"Biegun will travel to New York City on March 14 for meetings with the United Nations Security Council and key Permanent Representatives", the release said Wednesday. "Biegun will discuss the recent US-DPRK Summit in Hanoi and efforts to ensure full implementation of relevant DPRK-related UN Security Council resolutions".
The Security Council is set to discuss on Thursday a report on North Korea’s compliance with sanctions.
The long-anticipated second summit of Trump and Kim concluded in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi in late February with no agreement signed. Trump walked away from the talks on the summit's second day after Kim demanded that all sanctions be lifted in exchange for denuclearization, but not in the areas Washington wanted.
Last week, the US-based media reported, citing a senior US Department of State official, that Pyongyang could be denuclearized during this term of US President Donald Trump ending in 2021.
However, Russian senior lawmaker Oleg Morozov has suggested that full denuclearization of North Korea by 2021 is hardly possible, as international guarantees are needed to complete this process.
Meanwhile, several US think tanks and South Korea's Yonhap news agency have reported, referring to recent satellite images, that the construction works were allegedly underway to restore the Sohae Satellite Launching Station at Tongchang-ri, which North Korea pledged to dismantle after the summit in Singapore last year.
