Register
02:42 GMT +301 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Aug. 12, 2018, photo, Afghan security personnel patrol in the city of Ghazni province west of Kabul, Afghanistan. A Taliban assault on Ghazni, a key city linking areas of Taliban influence barely 75 miles from Kabul, has killed about 100 Afghan policemen and soldiers since Friday, the Afghan Defense Ministry said

    Pentagon Tracked Human Rights Violations in Afghanistan on Excel - Report

    © AP Photo / Mohammad Anwar Danishyar
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Until 2017, the US mission in Afghanistan tracked human rights violations by security forces in the Central Asian country using an ad hoc system of Excel spreadsheets, which were liable to being lost or deleted, Task & Purpose has revealed.

    The defense-centered publication Task & Purpose discovered the information in training slides for the new Resolute Support Incidents of Gross Violations of Human Rights Tracking System (RIGHTS) through a Freedom of Information Act request. The slide in question dates to January 22, 2019.

    Soviet troops on the way home. 14 February 1989.
    © Sputnik / Andrey Solomonov
    War is Over: 30th Anniversary of Soviet Military Withdrawal From Afghanistan
    21

    An image of the slide reads as follows:

    "Issue: There is a lack of tracking compatibility among GVHR stakeholders," it says, noting that "EF3 Mol and MoD TAA, LEGAD, CAACAD, and GENAD (gender) each use their own trackers that do not interface well" and "these trackers are typically excel spreadsheets that are subject to version issues, being lost or misplaced during advisor handover, or being deleted."

    "Solution: EF3 has developed a common, web-based database for all Human Rights cases and allegations. This will allow stakeholders access to each other's information and ensure that information is preserved and freely available for use."

    Hopefully that doesn't just mean Google Sheets.

    The 1997 Leahy Law prohibits the US military from offering military assistance to allies credibly accused of gross human rights violations and requires the Pentagon to record and report any such violations, Task & Purpose noted.

    The U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt meets with King Ibn Saud of Saudi Arabia, on board the U.S. Navy heavy cruiser USS Quincy (CA-71) in the Great Bitter Lake, Egypt, on 14 February 1945. The King is speaking to the interpreter, Colonel William A. Eddy, USMC.
    © Wikimedia Commons; U.S. Army Signal Corps
    Thomas Lippmann: US Has Never Risked Saudi Relationship Over Human Rights

    A November 2017 report by the Defense Department's Office of the Inspector General titled "Implementation of the DoD Leahy Law Regarding Allegations of Child Sexual Abuse by Members of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces" detailed the change in reporting procedures now known to be provoked by the use of Excel spreadsheets but didn't mention how they had previously been tracked.

    The number isn't small, either. A June 2017 report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) noted that "as of August 12, 2016, the office was tracking 75 reported gross violation of human rights incidents… These incidents ranged from 2010 through 2016 and included gross violations of human rights allegedly committed by Afghan security forces within the MOD and MOI."

    SIGAR notes that despite the reports, the Pentagon cited the DoD Appropriations Act's notwithstanding clause "to continue providing ASFF-funded assistance to 12 Afghan security force units implicated in 14 gross violation of human rights incidents in 2013," noting that none of those incidents involved child sexual assault.

    1st Lt. Chris Richelderfer, Executive Officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment (Airborne), looks at possible enemy positions during Operation Saray Has July 19 near Forward Operating Base Naray, Afghanistan.
    CC BY 2.0 / The US Army
    US Promised Taliban to Withdraw Half of Troops From Afghanistan by End of April - Movement Representative

    In particular, this refers to bacha bazi, or "boy play," a type of pederasty practiced in some Central Asian cultures in which boys are used by powerful men as sex slaves. They are often kept as part of a larger retinue of servants euphemistically called "tea boys," and sometimes are pimped out by their owners to paying customers.

    However, SIGAR didn't believe the 75 incidents "represent all child sexual assault and other gross violation of human rights incidents in Afghanistan," noting that "individuals and organizations with knowledge of child sexual assault incidents often lack specific details or are reluctant to share information with the US government" and that US personnel who "reported hearing or seeing possible instance of child sexual assault" often lacked "explicit guidance on reporting the information to their commands."

    But what if US soldiers were discouraged from reporting such incidents? The father of one fallen US Marine told the New York Times in 2015 that his son told him about regularly hearing Afghan officials sexually assaulting boys, but that "his officers told him to look the other way because it's their culture."

    The Taliban banned the practice during its brief reign of power, but under the US reconstruction effort the practice has returned, leading US Special Forces Captain Dan Quinn to quip to the Times, "The reason we were here is because we heard the terrible things the Taliban were doing to people, how they were taking away human rights, but we were putting people into power who would do things that were worse than the Taliban did — that was something village elders voiced to me."

    US troops patrol at an Afghan National Army (ANA) Base in Logar province, Afghanistan
    © REUTERS / Omar Sobhani
    ‘Deeply Disturbing’: Civilian Deaths in Washington’s Afghan War at 9-Year High

    The Times also describes an incident in which a group of US officers, including Quinn, beat up their commander for keeping a boy chained to his bed as a sex slave.

    US Army Col. Brian Tribus, the spokesperson for the US command in Afghanistan at the time, told the Times, "Generally, allegations of child sexual abuse by Afghan military or police personnel would be a matter of domestic Afghan criminal law," adding that "there would be no express requirement that US military personnel in Afghanistan report it," but also noting that rape being used as a weapon of war would be an exception to that rule.

    Still, the IG report "did not identify official guidance that discouraged DoD-affiliated personnel from reporting incidents of child sexual abuse."

    However, "In some cases, personnel we interviewed explained that they, or someone whom they knew, were told informally that nothing could be done about child sexual abuse because of Afghanistan's status as a sovereign nation — that it was not a priority issue for the command, or that it was best to let the local police handle it," the report said.

    Aug. 12, 2018, photo, Afghan security personnel patrol in the city of Ghazni province west of Kabul, Afghanistan. A Taliban assault on Ghazni, a key city linking areas of Taliban influence barely 75 miles from Kabul, has killed about 100 Afghan policemen and soldiers since Friday, the Afghan Defense Ministry said
    © AP Photo / Mohammad Anwar Danishyar
    What Could NATO States Do With $1.07 Trillion Spent on Afghan War Since 2001?

    This isn't the only place where the US-led reconstruction of Afghanistan, which has been ongoing since it invaded the country in October 2001, has continually fallen short of its stated goals. Last November, Sputnik reported that SIGAR blasted Afghanistan's Anti-Corruption Justice Center as being itself corrupt.

    SIGAR said Afghan Attorney General Mohammad Farid Hamidi's "performance is deficient, his accomplishments are lacking, and he fails to cooperate with the US Embassy on anti-corruption matters" because he was concerned that "more transparency will shine a light on his unproductive, corrupt and patronage-laden office."

    Another SIGAR report from last April described how poor accounting and reporting, as well as corruption, had left at least $154.4 million in fuel meant for US soldiers in the country unaccounted for, Sputnik reported. The report details several instances in which US troops stole the fuel and sold it or conspired to let it be stolen by rebel forces, including the Taliban.

    Related:

    Afghanistan’s Anti-Corruption Center is Corrupt - SIGAR
    SIGAR: Trump Strategy to Exploit Afghan Minerals Fails
    SIGAR Slams Failure of Afghan Officials to Prosecute Corruption
    'Mostly Failed': SIGAR Slams US 16-Year Effort to Stabilize Afghanistan
    SIGAR Sure Afghan Facility Collapsed Due to DoD Contractor Negligence
    Tags:
    report, records, spreadsheet, human rights, Microsoft Excel, Afghanistan National Security Forces (ANSF), Pentagon Inspector General, US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Karate Training Exercises in Iraq
    Female Self-Defence Iraqi Style: Karate Training Exercises in the Mountains
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse