Register
02:36 GMT +310 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Afghan security police (File)

    Afghanistan’s Anti-Corruption Center is Corrupt - SIGAR

    © AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Afghanistan’s anti-corruption center itself riddled with corruption, a new report by US officials in Afghanistan argues.

    Afghanistan's Anti-Corruption Justice Center is supposed to be helping the war-torn country's police, prosecutors and courts better combat corruption and creating a culture of accountability. Instead, Afghan Attorney General Mohammad Farid Hamidi has been called dishonest, corrupt and deficient by US Justice Department officials in SIGAR, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, in a report released last week.

    View of Kabul
    © Sputnik / V. Kiselev
    SIGAR Slams Failure of Afghan Officials to Prosecute Corruption

    "The attorney general's performance is deficient, his accomplishments are lacking, and he fails to cooperate with the US Embassy on anti-corruption matters," the report reads. Officials went on to describe instances in which Hamidi lied to them about arresting lawyers for corruption, double-talking when it came to introducing modern case-tracking systems to the country, and displaying a "perpetual sense of entitlement" when it came to changing his ways.

    SIGAR claims Hamidi resisted these changed because of "a concern that more transparency will shine a light on his unproductive, corrupt, and patronage-laden office," Stars and Stripes reported Friday.

    "The Afghans were not enthusiastic about going after corruption, ever," said Craig Trebilcock, formerly a US Army Reserve colonel in 2016 and director of rule of law in Afghanistan. "They were enthusiastic about NATO not pulling the money from them due to the high level of corruption."

    The US mission in Afghanistan aren't the only ones fed up with Hamidi's ways. UN officials and NATO's Combined Security Transition Command-Afghanistan both raise similar concerns about the decline of the Justice Center's performance, putting pressure on the body to perform better, but to little avail.

    Members of a breakaway faction of the Taliban fighters guard during a patrol in Shindand district of Herat province, Afghanistan (File)
    © AP Photo / Allauddin Khan
    'Mostly Failed': SIGAR Slams US 16-Year Effort to Stabilize Afghanistan

    "Having utterly collapsed themselves in the face of concerted resistance by the kleptocratic network, having abandoned the few brave officials who took their anti-corruption rhetoric seriously, for interveners now to blame the attorney general for functioning the only way he really can within that intact kleptocratic system is a bit rich," Sarah Chayes, who lived in Kandahar for seven years and researched corruption as a senior fellow in Carnegie's Democracy and Rule of Law program, told Stars and Stripes.

    The genesis of the ACJC came in 2015, when Resolute Support, the NATO-led mission to train and advise Afghan self-defense and police forces and oversee Kabul's nation-building efforts, realized the Afghan justice system needed streamlining to eliminate bureaucracy and gamesmanship hindering reform. The ACJC created a specialized jurisdiction for prosecuting high-level corrupt actors, building on the already-existing Afghan Counter Narcotics Justice Center (CNJC), a September 2017 report in Prism explains. The new ACJC would retain CNJC's practices of appointing independent prosecutors and judges that were insulated from bribery, intimidation and murder.

    U.S. soldiers patrol the perimeter of a weapons cache four miles of the US military base in Bagram, Afghanistan (File)
    © AP Photo / Aaron Favila
    Afghan Conflict to Continue Until Foreign Troops Withdrawn – Party Leader

    CNJC enjoyed an extremely high conviction rate of 95 percent, routinely handing out 20-year jail sentences to drug dealers. As such, officials had high hopes for the ACJC, too. However, earlier this year, SIGAR began raising concerns about Afghanistan's flagging anti-corruption campaign. A May 2018 SIGAR reported to the United States House Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs warned that "key anti-corruption institutions such as the Anti Corruption Justice Center (ACJC) and Major Crimes Task Force (MCTF) lack the capacity, resources, or security they need to perform their functions." This, the report noted, was a major inhibition to the government's ability to continue combating corruption.

    "The Center was portrayed and emphasized as one of the good things in Afghanistan," Vanda Felbab-Brown of the Brookings Institution told Stars and Stripes. "[The report] is pretty devastating for the government, or anyone who wants to argue that there has been important progress and we shouldn't give up on Afghanistan."

    Related:

    ‘Worse Than Ever’: Afghanistan Sees Bloodiest Election Season Ever
    Almost 60 People Killed During Parliamentary Elections in Afghanistan - UN
    Czech Ex-FM Under Fire for Slamming NATO Mission in Afghanistan - Politician
    Tags:
    drug trafficking, transparency, corruption, anti-corruption campaign, Attorney General, US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 3 - 9
    This Week in Pictures: November 3 - 9
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse