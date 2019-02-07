Indian Actor Revels in Meme-Fest Over Hilarious 'Troll' Post

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgan and Riteish Deshmukh found themselves amidst a meme-fest over a video shared by Riteish Deshmukh showing a dog posing on the roof of a plying auto-rickshaw in which he tagged Devgan and commented, "@ajaydevgn just saw your dog…"
.@ajaydevgn just saw your dog…. pic.twitter.com/EMOBnwRykB— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 5, 2019
READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Posts Video to Rescue Bollywood Diva from Trolls
Devgun shot back with another post of a sparrow standing atop a garden fence with a similar pose of balanced-spread-out legs and said, "Ya just like how this bird is mine".
Ya just like how this bird is mine pic.twitter.com/SZRE4Cxzko— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 5, 2019
Their fans took the cue and came up with hilarious memes. This one was on Ajay Devgun's "pet frog".
sir, you never told anybody that you have a pet frog too.. pic.twitter.com/451vylrsuJ— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 6, 2019
There was one on his "cat".
Ajay sir, your cat…. pic.twitter.com/lKlydJMYQq— The (@Chandorkar) February 6, 2019
READ MORE: Dressed to Kill: Models and Actresses Don Flashy Outfits at Mumbai Fashion Week
This was a photo of "his" squirrel.
Here’s @ajaydevgn’s squirrel — https://t.co/B4y3cSxtpP— Sunny Moza (@sanufan) February 5, 2019
Taking liberties to another height a user posted a photo of drying jackets saying, "Sir, I saw your jacket drying as well!"
Sir, saw your jacket drying as well! #Singapore pic.twitter.com/K4rVIFHWjb— Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) February 6, 2019
Some more hilarious memes:
February 5, 2019
Ajay devgan SAMOSA…😉 #TotalDhamaal style pic.twitter.com/1i1CHmxBNH— FaN oF AkShAy KuMaR (@SinghRowdysingh) February 5, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)