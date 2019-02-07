Indian Actor Revels in Meme-Fest Over Hilarious 'Troll' Post

Indian actor Ajay Devgan's iconic scene of balancing on two moving motorcycles with legs spread apart in his debut movie has been trolled by another actor who shared a video of a street mongrel standing atop a moving vehicle with a similar pose and said, “…just saw your dog.”

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgan and Riteish Deshmukh found themselves amidst a meme-fest over a video shared by Riteish Deshmukh showing a dog posing on the roof of a plying auto-rickshaw in which he tagged Devgan and commented, "@ajaydevgn just saw your dog…"

Devgun shot back with another post of a sparrow standing atop a garden fence with a similar pose of balanced-spread-out legs and said, "Ya just like how this bird is mine".

Ya just like how this bird is mine pic.twitter.com/SZRE4Cxzko — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 5, 2019

Here is the original scene from the movie "Phool Aur Kante", which is iconic for the younger generation and gave the star a grand beginning to his movie career.

Their fans took the cue and came up with hilarious memes. This one was on Ajay Devgun's "pet frog".

sir, you never told anybody that you have a pet frog too.. pic.twitter.com/451vylrsuJ — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 6, 2019

​There was one on his "cat".

This was a photo of "his" squirrel.

​

Taking liberties to another height a user posted a photo of drying jackets saying, "Sir, I saw your jacket drying as well!"

​Some more hilarious memes: