Dressed to Kill: Models and Actresses Don Flashy Outfits at Mumbai Fashion Week

The fashion show takes place twice a year, with the summer/resort show running in the early months, and the winter/festive show held in August.
The stunning event is organised by Indian cosmetics brand Lakmé, and IMG Reliance.
India's most prestigious fashion show, as Vogue Magazine describes it, took place in Mumbai last week, with the event attracting spades of Bollywood celebrities.
The fashion show takes place twice a year, with the summer/resort show running in the early months, and the winter/festive show held in August.
The stunning event is organised by Indian cosmetics brand Lakmé, and IMG Reliance.
The world famous Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition, hosted by the Underwater Photography Guide, has revealed its 2018 winners.
Sometimes, it is not enough to simply be a dedicated professional in the hugely competitive world of sports, especially ice skating. In order to mesmerise the audience, skaters need to show off something other than just their skills and professionalism. One sure-fire trick is to impress everyone with a hot outfit.
Sputnik's weekly photo gallery gives you a glimpse into what's been going on in different corners of the world during the past seven days.
A lot of famous women have amazed the public with their modest wear, captivating people with stylish headscarves when they visited the Middle East.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)