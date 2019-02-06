Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Posts Video to Rescue Bollywood Diva from Trolls

In a bid to answer trolls of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra after she shared some adorable “close” moments on her Instagram, her husband and singer Nick Jonas has posted a video clarifying the whole episode.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband, American pop Singer Nick Jonas, recently took to Instagram to share a cuddly picture of themselves enjoying the Super Bowl.

The picture had Chopra dressed in a white robe in an intimate and close moment while she was catching a nap in Nick's arms. Social media broke in response, with many asking the obvious question "who clicked it?".

In an apparent answer to the question put up by the online users, Nick posted a video from the day which suggests that the couple was not alone.

Earlier in the day, the Twitterati were baffled by the photo that actress Priyanka Chopra shared on Twitter, showing her private moments with husband Nick Jonas on Sunday. Was there another person who was shooting the duo as they snuggled up to each other was the million-dollar-question. Was somebody "invading" their privacy? She was trolled by many of her fans for her photo tweet.

The video makes it clear that they were joined by friends and family for the big Super Bowl game. The video shows Nick playing a prank on his friend. Priyanka is also seen seated next to Nick.

One questioned suggestively whether this could be "CCTV footage"?

Cctv footage?

Another twitter user trolled her by saying that the duo would do anything for money and publicity.