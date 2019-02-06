Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Posts Video to Rescue Bollywood Diva from Trolls

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband, American pop Singer Nick Jonas, recently took to Instagram to share a cuddly picture of themselves enjoying the Super Bowl.
The picture had Chopra dressed in a white robe in an intimate and close moment while she was catching a nap in Nick's arms. Social media broke in response, with many asking the obvious question "who clicked it?".
In an apparent answer to the question put up by the online users, Nick posted a video from the day which suggests that the couple was not alone.
One questioned suggestively whether this could be "CCTV footage"?
Cctv footage?— shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) February 4, 2019
Another twitter user trolled her by saying that the duo would do anything for money and publicity.
Anything for publicity and money 😀— Keep Smiling (@upma23) February 4, 2019
