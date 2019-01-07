Australian Model Found Dead After Disturbing Post on Social Media - Reports

Annalise Braakensiek shot to fame at the age of 16, appearing on the covers of magazines, playing in soaps, and shows on TV. In recent years, she plunged herself into charity work and became an ambassador for a suicide prevention group while she was trying to get over the deaths of her friends and grandfather.

The body of Australian model Annalise Braakensiek is believed to have been found in her Sydney’s Potts Point flat after her friends raised concerns about her welfare. According to the local police, as cited by the Australian branch of The Guardian, the formal identification and a postmortem examination to define the cause of her death have yet to take place; however, there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

The 46-year-old Australian celebrity, whose modelling career kicked off, appeared on the covers of a number of magazines, was the face of brands like Nivea, La Perla, Lee, Levi’s and Toyota, but then switched to TV shows. She made appearances in episodes of Home & Away, Heartbreak High, and played one of the characters in the SBS comedy series Pizza.

She also worked with several charities and became an ambassador for the suicide prevention group R U OK?, encouraging people to be attentive to their loved ones, who might be prone to depression. The organisation has expressed their condolences.

​Over the course of her work for R U OK?, Braakensiek was open about her personal experience of living with depression following the deaths of her two friends, who killed themselves, and losing her grandfather over a short span of time.

“Very few people asked me ‘was I OK?’ And when I did say [I wasn’t], they ran. I was so shocked by the reaction of so-called friends – the aggression, the lack of support. That’s when I really realised the negative stigma with mental illness is rampant. People have that real ‘what have you got to be depressed about?’ [attitude]”, she told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2017.

Less than a month before her death, Annalise Braakensiek, who divorced her husband in 2018, posted on her social media that “everything seemed to feel twisted and upside down at the moment”.

“Life’s challenges have been deep, dark, difficult, demanding and downright scary lately. For me and so many others I know. But today is a new day!” she wrote on her Instagram, also thanking those who had “carried her through this turbulent year”.

Her death moved many to tears, as they posted heart-warming words and condolences on Twitter.

