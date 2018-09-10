Register
22:29 GMT +310 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sinead McNamara

    'Steep Price You Pay:' Instagram Trolls Pick Dead Australian Model to Pieces

    © Photo: sineadmcnamara/instagram
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Instagram diva and model Sinead McNamara was found dead while “tangled in ropes” on a luxury boat in the waters off the Greek coast, with the cause of death still unknown.

    Haters have virtually flooded the Instagram account of the dead Australian model after she was discovered on a superyacht while it was cruising in Greece.

    Under investigation, authorities claimed the model may have committed suicide on-board the Mayan Queen IV, where she had worked since May. However, no confirmed facts have been disclosed so far.

    Trolls picked up on the recent tragedy, with one saying that the 20 year-old has “now got the attention” she strived for, thereby making reference to Sinead’s activeness in her social network profile, which she frequently updated with steamy half-naked snapshots.

    Winnie Harlow
    © Photo: winnieharlow/instagram
    Breakthrough Model of the Year Winnie Harlow Becomes New Victoria's Secret Angel

    "Unfortunately the steep price you pay with lifestyles like this,” added another Twitterian, obviously suggesting that Sinead, who is known to have been working as part of crew on a boat owned by a billionaire businessman, might have “sold her beautiful body to him.”

    Loads of commenters resorted to schooling in a most prudish way:

    “My point is social media has created a generation of women that are self-absorbed and spend the majority of their days taking pictures of themselves and vying for affection. Maybe that isn’t the right way to live and this is a prime example,” another user asserted.

    However there were multiple commenters standing up in Sinead’s defense, saying these are all no more than evil tongues, whereas Sinead diligently did her work, adding that the owner in question was not even present on the boat when the tragedy happened. There are many of those who shared some memories from their common past with Sinead, eager to neutralize the sharp-tongued trolling.

    Seinab Sharrawe
    © Photo: seinab.sharrawe/instagram
    'Only the Start': Norway Gets Its First Hijab-Wearing Model

     "It's as if it were yesterday that we were chasing waterfalls in the nude, climbing the highest tree we could find, dancing in summer rain and surfing before the sun came out,” wrote one of Sinead’s pals.

    A great deal of internet users couldn’t help pondering on the details of the mysterious death, with one Twitter user noting that there are quite a few “red flags” around it, which essentially rule out a suicide, put forward by the police.

    Most reiterated in response that Sinead was found dead on the last day of her summer work, while her mother and sister were already on their way to reunite with her on Greek soil.

    “No way did she kill herself on her last day and when her mum and sister were on a flight over to see her for a HOLIDAY together,” one sympathizer wrote, adding that it feels weird, to say the least, that the coroner talked Sinead’s family out of seeing the body citing “its bad state” and a “traumatic” experience.

    On September 7, Instagram-famous Sinead McNamara was found dead on a boat owned by Mexican billionaire businessman Alberto Bailleres in Greece.  The cause of the death remains unknown, with  Greek police having launched a murder investigation.


    Related:

    Breakthrough Model of the Year Winnie Harlow Becomes New Victoria's Secret Angel
    'Only the Start': Norway Gets Its First Hijab-Wearing Model
    Instagram Model Found Dead in Mysterious Circumstances on Billionaire's Yacht
    Tags:
    yacht, trolling, social networks, suicide, death, Snapshot, model, Instagram, Greece, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Best of the Best: Russian Beauties Strike a Pose on World's Runways
    Best of the Best: Russian Beauties Strike a Pose on World's Runways
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse