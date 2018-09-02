Instagram Model Found Dead in Mysterious Circumstances on Billionaire's Yacht

The 20-year-old Aussie model had been working as a crew member on a luxury $140-million vessel, the Mayan Queen IV, for four months.

On Friday, Instagram-famous Sinead McNamara was found dead on the boat, owned by Mexican billionaire businessman Alberto Bailleres in Greece. The cause of the death remains unknown, with the Greek police having launched a murder investigation.

Her brother Jake has confirmed the death: “I have unfortunately received the worst news of my life, [Sinead] has passed away.”

Bailleres is understood to have left the yacht anchored off the island of Kelafonia on Tuesday, while McNamara was left alone with the rest of the crew.

Mrs Clause 🍫 Публикация от Salt Bby 💦 (@sineadmcnamara) 25 Дек 2017 в 8:07 PST

McNamara had 14.5k followers on Instagram, where she kept her fans updated with pictures from holidays and vacations, mainly from her beach lifestyle.