Register
19:25 GMT +304 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations leaves after his speech entitled How to save the European Union as he attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, Tuesday, May 29, 2018

    Soros Turns Attention to South Korea, Pledges Funding for Military Human Rights

    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    305

    George Soros' controversial Open Society Foundations (OSF) is to provide US$200,000 to South Korean advocacy group Center for Military Human Rights, in an alleged attempt to help improve enlisted soldiers' human rights, Korea Times reports.

    OSF provided the center with a starting instalment of US$50,000 in May, the Foundations' first financial donation to South Korea since it opened its East Asia office in Seoul in 2017. The funds will be given step-by-step to the NGO over two years.

    Dog and Bone

    Soros' organization is said to be especially concerned about the ban on mobile phones used by enlisted soldiers, which does not apply to officers, and has been discussing financial support with the center since 2016.

    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundation, waits for the start of a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, April 27, 2017
    © AP Photo / Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo
    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundation, waits for the start of a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, April 27, 2017
    "Even considering Korea has conscription, it is hard to imagine forbidding soldiers from using mobile phones in the US. It seems the funding organization sees it seriously that a country can infringe upon individuals' freedom this much," the advocacy group said in a statement.

    Besides the phone ban, OSF is also focusing on other human rights abuse cases in the military, such as bullying and sexual minority issues in barracks. The center said it would organize campaigns to change military systems and practices violating human rights and would disclose details of how it allocates funds in due course.

    Ulterior Motive?

    The well-funded initiative may strike some as odd, given the South Korean Ministry of National Defense is considering plans to allow all soldiers to use mobile phones after daily duty starting in 2019, and is conducting a pilot program in some units, wherein soldiers keep their phones in designated places and are allowed to use them between 6pm and 10pm. If the program proves there are no critical side effects such as the leaking of military secrets, it will be rolled out across all units in the country in any event.

    Moreover, Soros' OSF has been heavily criticized in many quarters for meddling in the internal political and financial affairs of the countries in which it operates — and national legislatures have frequently sought to curtail its activities.

    A man rides his moped past a government billboard displaying George Soros in monochrome next to a message urging Hungarians to take part in a national consultation about what it calls a plan by the Hungarian-born financier to settle a million migrants in Europe per year, in Szolnok, Hungary, October 2, 2017
    © REUTERS / Bernadett Szabo
    A man rides his moped past a government billboard displaying George Soros in monochrome next to a message urging Hungarians to take part in a national consultation about what it calls a plan by the Hungarian-born financier to settle a million migrants in Europe per year, in Szolnok, Hungary, October 2, 2017
    For instance, the Hungarian government has drafted the 'Stop Soros Act', which criminalizes assisting illegal migrants in seeking asylum amid opposition to the European Union's refugee transfer plans. The legislation will make printing leaflets with information for asylum-seekers and offering them food or legal advice a criminal offense. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's administration accuses Soros and his OSF of encouraging Muslim immigration to Europe, and interfering in April's parliamentary elections, by hiring over 2,000 personnel to interfere.

    Elsewhere, in the UK, Soros has reportedly donated £400,000 (over $500,000) to reverse the country's decision to withdraw from the EU since June 2017, which he describes as "an immensely damaging process, harmful to both sides."

    Campaigner Gina Miller speaks to journalists after launching her Best for Britain initiative in London, April 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
    Campaigner Gina Miller speaks to journalists after launching her Best for Britain initiative in London, April 26, 2017.

    This funding is set to increase significantly with the launch of 'Best for Britain', a campaign for a second Brexit referendum. Soros is set to provide the primary chunk of the group's US$7.5 million (£5.6 million) funding.

    In the US, the Soros-backed Human Rights Watch has issued a 49-page "guide for reporters" devoted to what it alleges is Russia's "deteriorating human rights situation" ahead of the World Cup. The report features page upon page of claims about a Russian "crackdown" on freedom of expression and assembly, among other issues, and urges FIFA to "stand up for rights before kickoff."

    The report was harshly condemned in several quarters. Petr Bystron, head of Alternative for Germany's foreign council group in the Bundestag's foreign affairs committee, noted "left-wing lobby group" HRW had received over US$100 million from Soros since 2010, "and criticizes all conservative governments, whether it's Vladimir Putin, Viktor Orban, Donald Trump or Benjamin Netanyahu."

    International Network

    Perhaps most controversially, Spanish senator Pedro Agramunt, a member of the Spanish People's Party, claims he has uncovered an NGO and lobbyist network in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe helping further Soros' interests.

    Pedro Agramunt, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE)
    © Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
    Pedro Agramunt, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE)
    The senator faces corruption charges — and according to the senator's lawyers, one of the groups that raised the accusations against Agramunt, the European Stability Initiative (ESI), is not just an NGO but also a lobbyist organization "listed in the lobbyist register of the European Commission and European Parliament."

    Senator Agramunt claims the lobbyist network he uncovered "has orchestrated an international campaign aimed at discrediting and slandering my person through lies and falsehoods" and is comprised of "activists who've been supporting the independence attack in Spain." 

    Related:

    Covert Lobbying: Spanish Senator Unveils Soros' Influence Network in Europe
    Soros-Funded NGO 'Has Been Controversial in Israel for Long Time' - Ex-MP
    How Soros is Trying to Influence Political Situation in Czech Republic, Slovakia
    No Trump-Russia Collusion: How Soros, Clinton Effort to Dethrone Donald Failed
    Tags:
    Stop Soros Act, election interference, meddling, democracy, Brexit, Best for Britain, Open Society Foundations, George Soros, Hungary, Korean Peninsula, United Kingdom, Spain, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse