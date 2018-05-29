Stop Soros Act: Hungarian Gov’t Submits Stricter Bill on NGOs to Parliament

The Hungarian government has drafted new laws criminalizing assisting illegal migrants in seeking asylum amid opposition to EU refugee transfer plans.

The new legislation shall consider printing leaflets with information for asylum-seekers and offering them food or legal advice as a criminal offense.

The legislation is named the "Stop Soros Act," after billionaire and philanthropist George Soros, whom the government accuses of encouraging Muslim immigration to Europe.

According to the newly drafted law, the Constitution will also be corrected to prevent other EU countries from transporting asylum seekers to Hungary.

Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia oppose an EU plan to transfer 160,000 refugees from Syria and Eritrea to EU partners Italy and Greece, where migrant camps are already overpopulated.

Billionaire globalist George Soros has often been accused of meddling in democratic processes and the internal affairs of a number of states via his non-government organizations (NGOs), to serve his pro-migration agenda.

Soros has also been blamed for interfering in last month's Hungarian parliamentary elections, with Budapest claiming he had hired over 2,000 personnel to "meddle" in the election.