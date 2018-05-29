N Korean Official Visits China en Route to US for Summit Preparation - Reports

The vice chairman landed in Beijing at 10:00 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT), after which he was seen booking a ticket for a flight scheduled to depart for New York at 01:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported, citing sources.
"I understand that Vice Chairman Kim Yong-chol has arrived in Beijing, will hold talks with Chinese officials at the airport and leave for the U.S. tomorrow," a source told the media outlet on condition of anonymity.
Kim is the North Korean ex-military intelligence chief known for having knowledge and experience on the issues of denuclearization and security.
According to Yonhap, the official's visit was anticipated as a response gesture to the recent trips of US State Secretary Mike Pompeo to North Korea.
READ MORE: US, DPRK Officials Hold Meeting in Singapore in Preparation for Summit — Reports
On May 24, Trump said he was pulling out from the summit, citing hostility from North Korea. Shortly afterward, however, the US president said that he was still open to meeting with the North Korean leader.
Pyongyang responded to Trump's announcement by expressing its willingness to meet with the United States and resolve outstanding issues. North Korea suggested that Trump made this decision based on Pyongyang's unwillingness to unilaterally denuclearize.
All comments
Show new comments (0)