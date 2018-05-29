US, DPRK Officials Hold Meeting in Singapore in Preparation for Summit – Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The US and North Korean officials are meeting in Singapore to prepare for the upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, media reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The US delegation is led by White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations Joe Hagin, while Kim Chang Son, the North Korean leader's chief of staff, heads Pyongyang's delegation, the Yonhap news agency reported.

"I understand that the two sides will meet in Singapore on May 29 and hold consultations over such practical issues as the concrete summit date, venue, protocol and security," a diplomatic source told the agency.

© AP Photo / Wong Maye-E North Korean Official on Way to Singapore to Prepare Kim-Trump Summit - Reports

On May 24, Trump abruptly cancelled the US-North Korea summit, scheduled to take place on June 12 in Singapore, citing hostile comments by Pyongyang and stressing that he was looking forward to meeting with the North Korean leader "some day."

Yet, the following day, Trump indicated he might still meet with Kim as scheduled or postpone the summit.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported recently that Washington was ready to impose a stricter sanctions on Pyongyang, but decided to hold off the restrictions following Trump's decision to revive his meeting with Kim.