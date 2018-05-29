US, DPRK Officials Hold Meeting in Singapore in Preparation for Summit – Reports

The US delegation is led by White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations Joe Hagin, while Kim Chang Son, the North Korean leader's chief of staff, heads Pyongyang's delegation, the Yonhap news agency reported.
"I understand that the two sides will meet in Singapore on May 29 and hold consultations over such practical issues as the concrete summit date, venue, protocol and security," a diplomatic source told the agency.
Yet, the following day, Trump indicated he might still meet with Kim as scheduled or postpone the summit.
Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported recently that Washington was ready to impose a stricter sanctions on Pyongyang, but decided to hold off the restrictions following Trump's decision to revive his meeting with Kim.
