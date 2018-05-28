Japanese, US Leaders to Meet Before Planned US-N. Korea Summit - Reports

During the conversation, the sides also agreed to cooperate to make the meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meaningful, according to the Kyodo news agency.
"We agreed to meet before the US-North Korea summit. I told him [Donald Trump] that it's absolutely necessary to resolve the issue," Abe told reporters.
READ MORE: North Korean Official on Way to Singapore to Prepare Kim-Trump Summit — Reports
Yet, the following day, Trump indicated he might still meet with Kim as scheduled or postpone the summit.
The White House delegation has arrived in North Korea in order to hold talks on the preparation for the highly anticipated summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, according to The Washington Post.
