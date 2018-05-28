Japanese, US Leaders to Meet Before Planned US-N. Korea Summit - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump agreed during phone talks to meet before a planned summit between the United States and North Korea, the Kyodo news agency reported citing Abe.

During the conversation, the sides also agreed to cooperate to make the meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meaningful, according to the Kyodo news agency.

"We agreed to meet before the US-North Korea summit. I told him [Donald Trump] that it's absolutely necessary to resolve the issue," Abe told reporters.

Over the weekend, Trump and Kim separately expressed their willingness to meet on June 12 in Singapore as originally planned, despite the fact that on May 24, Trump abruptly canceled the US-North Korea summit citing hostile comments by Pyongyang and stressing that he was looking forward to meeting with the North Korean leader "someday."

Yet, the following day, Trump indicated he might still meet with Kim as scheduled or postpone the summit.

The White House delegation has arrived in North Korea in order to hold talks on the preparation for the highly anticipated summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, according to The Washington Post.