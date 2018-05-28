North Korean Official on Way to Singapore to Prepare Kim-Trump Summit - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - A North Korean delegation led by a high-ranking official arrived on Monday in Beijing apparently en route to Singapore to discuss preparations for the forthcoming summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump that might take place in June, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Diplomatic sources in Beijing have confirmed to the Yonhap agency that the official was Kim Chang Son, the North Korean leader's chief of staff. The North Korean delegation is expected to take a flight to Singapore later in the day, the news outlet reported.

The North Korean delegation's visit is reportedly aimed at settling logistics and security issues relating to the holding of the summit in Singapore.

The meeting between Kim and Trump was initially set for June 12.

On Thursday, the US president said in a letter to Kim that it would be "inappropriate" to hold the meeting at this time, adding that he was looking forward meeting with the North Korean leader "some day."

However, the following day, Trump indicated that he might yet meet the North Korean leader as scheduled or postpone the summit.