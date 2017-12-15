Trump Says Would Like to Have Russia's Help With North Korea

President Putin and his US counterpart Trump spoke by phone "in favor of establishing dialogue and creating contacts with the North Korean side" and agreed to exchange information and possible initiatives on North Korea resolution, according to the Kremlin.

"We would love to have his help on North Korea. China's helping, Russia's not helping. We'd like to have Russia's help, very important," Trump told reporters when asked about his phone call with the Russian president on Thursday.

"In reality, they provoked (North) Korea. And did worse in Libya and Iraq. The DPRK does not see any other way out, except for the development of this technology. It has already reached [the point where] they can get to the territory of the United States," Putin said during annual press conference on December 14, while stressing his belief that a nuclear conflict, in this case, is not a solution to the problem.

On December 13, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that Washington is ready to start direct talks with North Korea without preconditions.

Earlier, after North Korea's launch on November 28 of a new ballistic missile capable of reaching the continental US, Washington called on all countries to break relations with Pyongyang.

In December, in response to the DPRK’s missile tests, South Korea and the United States launched large-scale military exercises. 12,000 servicemen and 230 aircraft were involved in maneuver, including fifth-generation F-35 and F-22 fighters.