Register
15:07 GMT +309 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    The center of Pyongyang.

    North Korea Slams US 'Nuclear Blackmail' During Talks With UN

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 40

    UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman has finished his five-day trip to North Korea, which appears to be the first visit of the organization's top representative since 2010.

    The North Korean state news agency KCNA has cited DPRK top-level officials, commenting on their talks with the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs during his visit to the country, "At these meetings, our side said the US policy of hostility toward the DPRK (North Korea) and its nuclear blackmail are to blame for the current tense situation on the Korean peninsula."

    The UN top diplomat has arrived for a five-day visit to North Korea, during which he has met with the country's Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho and Vice Foreign Minister Pak Myong-Kuk and has attended medical facilities supported by the UN, without any mention, however, of a meeting with the country's leader Kim Jong-un.

    READ MORE: Doubtless Victory: US Planned War With N Korea in 1994 — Declassified Documents

    During the talks, North Korean officials have repeatedly accused the US' "nuclear blackmail" of escalating tensions over its weapons program following rare meetings with the senior UN official, however, agreeing to have a regular communications with the United Nations "through visits at various levels".

    READ MORE: UNfriendly: North Korea's Kim Jong-un Shuns UN Visitor

    Moreover, Pyongyang has called the US-South Korean drills a provocation "revealing its intention to mount a surprise nuclear pre-emptive strike against the DPRK", using the initials of the country's official name.

    North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho meets with Jeffrey Feltman, UN undersecretary-general for political affairs, in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) December 7, 2016
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho meets with Jeffrey Feltman, UN undersecretary-general for political affairs, in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) December 7, 2016

    The UN top official's visit was reportedly aimed at mitigating the ongoing crisis on the Korean peninsula, which has further escalated after the United States and South Korea launched their biggest-ever joint air exercise and after Pyongyang had recently fired a missile capable of hitting the territory of the US.

    In their earlier comments over the course of the drills, the North Korean Foreign Ministry warned, "a nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula has become a matter of when, not if."

    The Chinese Foreign Ministry has also warned against the war games, saying that that the Korean Peninsula "remains deeply entrenched in a vicious cycle of demonstrations of strength and confrontation", adding that "the outlook is not optimistic".

    Tags:
    visit, UN, Pak Myong-Kuk, Ri Yong-Ho, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 2-8)
    Grin and Bear It
    Grin and Bear It
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok