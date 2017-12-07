Register
00:48 GMT +308 December 2017
    North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un is seen as the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15's test was successfully launched, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 30, 2017

    Not So Sneaky: US Knew All About North Korea’s Nighttime Missile Test - Report

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Asia & Pacific
    366

    North Korea’s most recent ballistic missile test took place at night in order to demonstrate an ability to strike under cover of darkness, but US intelligence sources knew the launch was going to take place at least 72 hours prior to the event, according to a new report.

    The US knew that some kind of launch activity was poised to take place and "was able to observe preparatory work for the paved launch pad where the Hwasong-15's firing table was set up before midnight local time on November 28, nearly three hours before launch," The Diplomat's Ankit Panda reported Wednesday.

    A view of the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15's test that was successfully launched is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 30, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Photoshopped?! Pyongyang Forged Photos of Latest ICBM Test – Expert (PHOTOS)

    The 3 a.m. launch was supposed to show Pyongyang's ability to set up and fire its missiles in darkness and without warning, according to US observers. The presence of an observation stand on the launch pad is one of the indicators used by North Korea watchers to predict launches; for the most recent launch, a mobile stand was used, Business Insider reports.

    The late November nighttime launch mirrors the country's July ballistic missile test, which broke with North Korea's general pattern of early morning launches and demonstrated increased flexibility in the country's launch procedures.

    US soldiers stand guard near a US F-22 stealth fighter at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on February 17, 2016.
    © AFP 2017/ JUNG YEON-JE
    US Fighter Jets Arrive in South Korea for Joint Drills After Pyongyang's Missile Launch - Reports

    "The test-fire reconfirmed the reliability of the ICBM system, demonstrated the capability of making a surprise launch of the ICBM in any region…," the North's Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) said following the July test.

    This operational capability was once again on display during the November ballistic missile test, but it didn't necessarily surprise US military and intelligence agencies, according to the Diplomat report.

    Tags:
    ICBM, ballistic missile launches, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
