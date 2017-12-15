UN: Time to Re-establish Communication Channels to Ease Tensions Over N Korea

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told the Security Council that the risk of accidental escalation with North Korea that could lead to a conflict is now being "multiplied by misplaced over-confidence, dangerous narratives and rhetoric, and the lack of communication channels" between the parties to the standoff.

Delivering a speech at the UN Security Council meeting on Friday, Guterres urged the international community to increase efforts to avoid a "level of danger that would be unpredictable in its trajectory and catastrophic in its consequences." He added that "diplomatic engagement" is the only way to reach a sustainable peace in the Korean peninsula.

