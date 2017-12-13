Register
13 December 2017
    In this Aug. 10, 2017, file photo, a man watches a television screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a news program at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea.

    US Ready to Talk With North Korea 'Without Preconditions' - Secretary of State

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    The US is ready to begin negotiations and work on a roadmap with North Korea without preconditions if they are able to meet, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a press conference.

    "We are ready to talk any time North Korea would like to talk. And we are ready to have a first meeting without preconditions. Let's just meet," Tillerson said on Tuesday at an 2017 Atlantic Council-Korea Foundation Forum meeting in Washington. "And then we can begin lay out a road map of what we might be willing to work towards." The statement would seem to represent a change of approach for the US, which had demanded that Pyongyang halt its nuclear program before any negotiations could occur.

    "We need DPRK [North Korea] to come to the table for talks. We are ready to talk any time they'd like to talk," Tillerson said on Tuesday. "But they have to the table with the view that they do want to make a different choice. Let's just meet and let's talk about the weather if you want. We can talk about whether it's going to be a square table or a round table."

    "Then we can begin to lay out a map, a road map, of what we might be willing to work towards," Tillerson said, suggesting that initial contacts would revolve around establishing ground rules for any formal negotiations.

    "It's going to be tough to talk if in the middle of our talks you decide to test another device. I think they clearly understand that if we are going to talk, we have to have a period of quiet," Tillerson added, referring to North Korea's recent missile tests.

    Tillerson appears to have shifted his perspective to a less demanding one. In August, he told reporters, "We don't think having a dialogue where the North Koreans come to the table assuming they're going to maintain their nuclear weapons is productive."

    The Secretary of State's comments come a few days after the UN envoy to North Korea, Jeffrey Feltman, returned from visiting Pyongyang. Feltman is expected to brief the UN Security Council on his trip later on Tuesday.

    Last week, a Cathay Pacific flight crew announced that they reportedly viewed North Korea's latest missile test last Wednesday as they were flying over Japan.

    Analysts agree that the latest test reveals that North Korea has improved its potential range, they also claim that they likely used a light dummy warhead, the Manila Times reported. A missile carrying a significantly heavier nuclear warhead would most likely not have been able to travel as far. In addition, analysts are skeptical that Pyongyang has mastered the technology needed to shield the warhead from extreme temperatures and stresses as the missile barrels back to Earth.

    MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW.

